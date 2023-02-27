SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Tyler Reed

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Philip and Beth Reed

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Scoring

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

My first high school practice

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Taylor Swift

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

The Ohio River

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Cars”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Spongebob Squarepants

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Physics

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Splitting wood

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Five Guys

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

My younger brother Brady

FUTURE PLANS:

Grow up and go to college