Ernest “Ernie” Junior McFarland, 95, of Manchester, Ohio passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman. He was born September 2, 1927 in Peebles. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, wife of 68 years, Caryl Johnson McFarland; one grandson, Derek Keysor; parents James Ernest and Rhoda Grace (Taylor) McFarland; three sisters, Thelma Neill, Betty Adkins and Ann Rudd; five brothers, Jimmy McFarland, Burton McFarland, Vaughn McFarland, Andy McFarland and Harry McFarland; one sister-in-law, Betty Johnson Piatt; and two brothers-in-law, Arthur Johnson and William R. Johnson.

Ernest is survived by two sons, William “Bill” (Delores) McFarland of Winchester and James D. “David” (Darla) McFarland of Manchester; five grandchildren, Brianna (Derrick) McFarland-Ferguson of Winchester, Randi McFarland of West Union, Abigail McFarland of Manchester, Christy (William IV) Keaney of Beavercreek and Brian Keysor of Eastgate; four great grandchildren, Wrenn Miriam Ferguson, Charli Keaney, Collins Keaney and Keygan Keaney; and many nieces and nephews.

Ernest adored his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and he enjoyed vacationing in Fort Myers, Florida. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed Cincinnati Reds baseball games. He was an active member of the Manchester United Methodist Church. He served as Adams County Auditor, past district governor of the Lions Club International, as well as President of the Ohio Bankers Association and Ohio Association of County Auditors. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Memorial Donations can be made to: Manchester United Methodist Church, 405 East 8th Street, Manchester, Ohio 45144

The public visitation will be from 4 – 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Manchester United Methodist Church.

The public visitation is from 1 – 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2023, also at the Manchester United Methodist Church.

The Adams County Honor Guard will perform a military service.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at the Manchester United Methodist Church. Reverend David Sugarbaker will officiate.

The public interment will be at the Manchester Cemetery, 813 East 8th Street, Manchester, Ohio 45144.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.