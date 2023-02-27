Down 10 late, North Adams rallies for district title

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

If you have seen the Rob Davis-coached North Adams Lady Devils play at any time over the past few seasons, you know the script. Whether in the lead or behind on the scoreboard, the Lady Devils are known to go on spurts that leave their opponents wondering what hit them and often times determining the outcome of a game that may have looked lost. If you were in attendance at the downtown gymnasium in Waverly last Saturday afternoon, and a lot of the county was, than you saw this script played out in its finest moment.

On Saturday, February 25, the Lady Devils faced off with a fellow member of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, the Fairfield Lady Lions in a Division III district championship game that kept fans on the edge of their seats from the opening tip to the final horn. North Adams had defeated Fairfield twice in the regular season and were again facing the hurdle of beating a team three times in one season. Those two earlier contests had been double digit North Adams wins but Saturday was quite different. In a finish that one may have expected Al Michaels to grab the microphone and proclaim, “Do you believe in miracles?”, the Lady Devils rose from the dead in the final six minutes of the game, erasing a 10-point deficit with a 12-0 run to end the game and somehow pull off their second district title in the last four seasons, slipping past the stunned Lady Lions by a final score of 43-41.

“We just couldn’t throw the ball in the ocean today,” said Coach Davis. “We didn’t take care of the basketball like we usually do and we missed free throws. We just didn’t seem focused and we were losing their shooters a lot and it was like we were in some other world at times. I just turned to my other coaches and said, ‘Where we at?’”

“In the end though, this is just a special group of girls who don’t quit but there’s so much pressure in being undefeated and playing a team for the third time. Everyone is gunning for you but I wouldn’t trade our situation for anything in the world.”

A basket and two free throws from senior Keetyn Hupp gave North Adams an early 4-0 advantage and a later bucket by Katelynn Boerger made it 6-2 and may have given some the impression that this game might mirror the two from the regular season. A bucket by Tatum Grooms at the 3:25 mark of the first quarter made it 8-4 and the two sides traded scores with the first period ending with the Lady Devils on top 10-6.

Though they led after one quarter, the next two quarters were not the best of the Lady Devils season as the fired up Lady Lions controlled the game on both ends. Getting a pair of three-pointers from Peyton Magee, Fairfield erased that early deficit and took their first lead at 15-14 after an old-fashioned three-point play from Jobey Hattan, then took a three-point lead on two free throws from Faith Donley as a sense of momentum shift drifted through the packed bleachers on both sides.

A nice up and under move by Boerger cut the Fairfield lead to one but the Lady Lions answered with a Hannah Hamilton three-ball to go up 20-16. Back came the Lady Devils with a Hipp triple off of an out of bounds play, followed by a basket by Fairfield’s Hailey Tolle and another bucket from Boerger, and that all left the Lady Lions with a slim 22-21 halftime advantage.

Feeding off of the momentum they built in the second quarter, the Lady Lions came out roaring in the third quarter, opening with an 8-2 run that included threes from Hamilton and Magee, to extend their lead out to 30-23. The Lady Devils temporarily regained their composure to get a basket from Grooms and a deep corner three from Kenlie Jones and again it was a two-point game. After that quick North Adams spurt, Fairfield came back with a strong answer, scoring seven straight to move in front 37-28 as things began to look bleak for the #1 seeded Lady Devils. North Adams did finish the third period with a clutch three-pointer from Harlee Brand but as the two teams headed to the final eight minutes, it was the Lady Lions holding a six-point lead.

The fourth quarter began with four points from the Lady Lions, another Hamilton trey giving her team their biggest lead of the game at 41-31 with 5:53 to play as things looked even bleaker for the North Adams side, but as they say ,”ye of little faith.” No one in attendance would have guessed that the Hamilton three would be the final points of the night for the Lady Lions, but that’s how it went.

Coach Davis called a quick timeout after the Hamilton trey and had some stern words for his troops as they looked doomed to elimination.

“I told them they were a #1 seed for a reason and we’re just going to let this season go playing like an 8 seed. I challenged them, you guys have never quit on me yet and it’s not time to start now. We got them rattled after we made a cpuple of baskets and I thought we could wear them down since they only play six girls.”

In the blink of an eye, Saturday’s contest turned on a dime. The run that North Adams fans had been anxiously waiting for finally arrived, beginning with a Jones free throw. That was followed by a Laney Ruckel drive and score and a layup by Brand off a nice Boerger assist that made it 41-36 with 3:15 to play. The enthusiasm of the North Adams crowd, the now turned-up Lady Devils’ defense and the whole change in momentum seemed to rattle the Lady Lions, forcing them into numerous missed shots and turnovers, things they hadn’t done over the first three quarters.

The North Adams run continued with a basket by Hupp at the 2:17 mark and then with 1:49 to play, came the “Shot Heard Around the County” as Ruckel pulled up on the wing and drained a three-pointer that tied the game at 41 and sent the Lady Devils’ faithful into a frenzy. After a Fairfield miss, Hupp got loose ahead of the pack down court but missed the open layup only to see a hustling Tatum Grooms snag the offensive rebound and draw a foul with 1:07 to play. Grooms hit one of two from the stripe to give the Lady Devils their first lead since the second quarter at 42-41. On the other end, Magee misfired on a drive to the bucket and Hupp was fouled hard as she grabbed the defensive board. The senior also hit one of two from the line giving North Adams a 43-41 lead with 24.9 seconds to go on the clock.

“After the Ruckel shot with the crowd and all, it was amazing,” said Coach Davis. “I give a lot of credit to Katelynn Boerger too when she drove to the basket and then dished it off to Harlee (Brand) for that layup. Then Tatum (Grooms) busted her tail down and grabbed that big rreound and hit the free throw that put us ahead.”

The Lady Lions had the ball with a chance to tie or win and ran the clock down looking for the game-winner but Brand came up with the huge defensive play, intercepting a pass and getting the ball to Jones, who apparently dribbled out the remainder of the clock but the celebration was premature as a late foul was called, sending the junior guard to the line for two shots with 1.3 on the clock. Uncharacteristically, Jones missed both free tries and the Lady Lions grabbed the rebound and quickly called timeout with 0.8 ticks remaining.

Taking the ball out of bounds under their own basket and having to go the length of the floor to try and get off a desperation shot was a tough spot for the Fairfield squad. As it turned out, the inbounds pass to near halfcourt was tipped by the long arms of Hupp and bounced away as the clock ran out and the Lady Devils could now celebrate a miracle fourth quarter comeback and a trip to the regional tournament with the thrilling 43-41 triumph.

The comeback was a total team effort on both ends, and the North Adams scoring was led by 14 points from Keetyn Hupp. Katelynn Boerger scored 8, all in the first half, but those points were crucial to keeping North Adams close. Laney Ruckel added 7 points, including the three-pointer that tied the game in the fourth quarter, The winners also got 5 points each from Tatum Grooms and Harlee Brand, both of whom made contributions on both ends. After shooting free throws so well in recent games, the Lady Devils were only 5 of 13 from the line, but hit the two important ones in the final minutes that provided the winning margin.

In what turned out to be her final high school game, Peyton Magee led Fairfield with 13 points, but only three of those came in the second half. The Lady Lions also got 9 points apiece from senior Hailey Tolle and sophomore Hannah Hamilton. The Lady Lions were 7 of 12 from the foul line, but missed the front end of three one and one situations in the fourth quarter.

With the win, North Adams advances to the “Sweet 16” Division III regional semi-finals, where they will face a tough challenge in an 8 p.m. contest on Wednesday, March 1 at Logan High School. The now 25-0 Lady Devils will face #2 seeded and 24-1 Portsmouth West, with the winner moving to the Friday night regional championship game.

“Portsmouth West is a very good team,” added Coach Davis. “They’re big and athletic and they have some guards who can shoot it with some nice post players. They run the floor well and it will be a challenge for us but that’s what it is this time of year if you make it this far.”

Fairfield

6 16 15 4 —41

North Adams

10 11 10 12 —43

Fairfield (41): Tolle 3 3-5 9. Hamilton 3 0-1 9, Magee 5 0-1 13, Donley 2 3-4 7, Hattan 1 1-1 3, Team 14 7-12 41.

N. Adams (43): Grooms 2 1-2 5, Boerger 4 0-1 8, Hupp 5 3-4 14, Ruckel 3 0-2 7, Brand 2 0-0 5, Jones 1 1-4 4, Team 17 5-13 43.

Three-Point Goals:

Fairfield (6)- Hamilton 3, Magee 3

N. Adams (4)- Hipp 1, Ruckel 1, Brand 1, Jones 1