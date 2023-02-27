Cynthia Brodt Osman, 66, born Cynthia Ann Brodt to William and Betty Lou (Porter) Brodt on December 10, 1956, of West Union, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023, at her home. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Otis Brodt, niece Katie Brodt, and Jazz’s fiancé Richard Moore.

Cynthia graduated in 1974 from West Union High School and began her lifelong career following graduation at the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services, where she advanced to Supervisor before retiring in 2005. Cynthia ended her working career in the gift shop and the billing department of the Adams County Regional Medical Center. There she continued her devotion to helping others in the community. Cynthia was baptized by and a member of the West Union Church of Christ where she was also a part of the “Birthday Girls.” In her free time, Cynthia enjoyed playing Bingo and Bunco with her friends. Throughout her life, Cynthia sacrificed her wants and needs for her family, friends, and strangers alike.

On March 24, 1976, Cynthia and Jon were married in a small ceremony with just their closest friends and family. In 1977 and 1984, came their children J.J. and Jazz. Cynthia was a devoted wife, mother, Gammy, and Christian giving all her love and time to God and her loves’ endeavors. Cynthia’s huge heart was evident and open to all those around her.

Cynthia fought the complications of her diabetes and related diseases, but her body eventually couldn’t take it, so God set her free. Her survivors include husband Jon “Tarz” Osman; her son J.J. (Kylie) Osman; daughter Jasmine “Jazz” Osman; grandchildren Alexis and Aaron Tucker, Jonny and Audrey Osman, Lennon Brown, Sydney Rau, Marlie Smith, Robert (Angel) Moore, and Jake Moore; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family with Ron Baker officiating. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Hospice of Hope.