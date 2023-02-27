Press Release

The County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) is pleased to hear the DeWine-Husted Administration will continue to support county government in the upcoming biennial budget.

Governor DeWine mentioned numerous initiatives of interest to CCAO during his speech, andwe are especially thankful for an increase in the Local Government Fund, indigent defense reimbursement, jail construction/renovation funding, MARCS and Next Generation 9-1-1 funding, as well as funding for children’s services proposed in his Executive Budget.

“CCAO is truly thankful for Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Husted’s continued recognition and support of county government,” CCAO President Glenn Miller said. “This administration has taken the time to listen to the challenges faced by county government and has made counties feel like a true partner. The proposals mentioned during his speech and represented in his budget proposal will further strengthen this partnership and assist counties as they provide essential programs and services to Ohioans.”

Local Government Fund, indigent defense reimbursement, and jail construction/renovation funding are CCAO’s top priorities for this budget cycle. Each of these priorities are addressed in the Executive Budget. The increase of the LGF from 1.66% to 1.70% of state tax revenue, the continuing commitment to fully reimbursing counties for indigent defense costs by appropriating an additional $22.5 million in state fiscal year 2024 and an additional $6.0 million in state fiscal year 2025 for county costs, and the creation of a new line item in the Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections budget to provide $25 million in county jail grants in each year , along with several other proposals in the budget, will help alleviate the current strain on counties’ budgets caused by inflation and workforce challenges.

The DeWine-Husted Administration has worked closely with CCAO to restore the state-county partnership during its first term in office, and CCAO is thankful to the administration for their continued support to county government in the second term of office. Today’s budget proposal marks a critical step in building a strong partnership for stronger counties and a stronger Ohio.