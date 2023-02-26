Wanda Sue (Bevens) Sexson, age 65, of Georgetown, Brown County, Ohio passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home, on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Wanda was born on October 26, 1957 in Ottawa County, Ohio, daughter of the late Eugene and Carolina (Hoover) Bevens. Wanda was married to Floyd Sexson on April 26, 1997, in Adams County, Ohio.

Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; her son, Victor Ray Clifford; her infant brother, Raymond Bevens; her sister, Sandra Bloomfield; and her parents. Wanda was retired from the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio.

Wanda is survived by her daughters, Wynetta McCoy and Chris and Carol Clifford and Owen, all of Rarden, Ohio; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Joyce Peterson of Walbridge, Ohio, Christine Pittman and John of Milford, Ohio and Dawn Grooms and Jeremy of West Union, Ohio; and one brother, Richard Bevens and Linda of West Union, Ohio.

Wanda enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Cremation has taken place and no public service will be held.