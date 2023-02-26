Sherry Larson

Peoples Defender

The “first” ODNR First Friday at Adams Lake is March 3 and entitled “Oodles of Doodles”. Participants meet at the Prairie Parking Lot at Adams Lake at 6 p.m.

The program includes an expedition searching for Timberdoodles (also known as Woodcocks or Bog Suckers). ODNR describes them as “mysterious creatures of the night as they display a mystical courtship dance in open meadows.”

Everyone is welcome and children must always be accompanied by an adult. ODNR suggests dressing in dark colored layers and wearing hiking shoes. If you need special accommodations contact a naturalist – Jenny.Richards@dnr.ohio.gov, Aaron.Crank@dnr.ohio.gov, or Kaycee.King@dnr.ohio.gov.

The naturalists said, “Be prepared to be dazzled with delight in the aerial display.”