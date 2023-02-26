Do you know the Farm Bureau?

Hello, my Name is Richard Purdin with OSU Extension, Ag and Natural resource Educator and Community Development Educator for Adams County. I hope to better inform local producers and the public of the latest news in the world of Agriculture.

I couldn’t begin to count the number of times I have been called crazy, but now I’m actually beginning to believe it! The grass is turning green, the maple trees are beginning to bud, the ducks and geese are migrating, and daytime temperatures close to 70°F and it is still February, I have to be crazy. Call me what you will but it is reality, this winter has been anything but winter but more like spring.

Last week many producers were actually able to get some field work accomplished, from hauling grain, spreading manure, and even some tillage work, it was a welcome change from wet and soggy to dry and warm. The future weather forecast looks to stay in this routine for the remainder of the month with a few days having some drops in the temp. March looks to have much of the same as it is expected to come in like a lamb.

In amongst all the business many fellow farmers did take time to make an important trip to Columbus to speak on the behalf of Ohio Agriculture. February 15 was Ag Day in the capital, Ohio Farm Bureau members from all across the state went to the Statehouse to speak to their representatives about topics that are currently effecting farm operations in their area. There were many hot topics discussed but by farm solar development, eminent domain, rural mental health, ag labor/workforce development, and welcoming newly appointed Ag director Brian Baldridge took center stage. Farmers are very busy no matter what time of year it is and unfortunately can become disconnected from what is going on in local, state, and national government and the same goes for policy makers that get overwhelmed and pulled in many different directions as well. This is why the Farm Bureau Federation is a very important and critical organization serving as a voice for agriculture across the nation.

The Ohio Farm Bureau was formed in 1919 and its original purpose was to lobby for local, state, and federal leaders to pass legislation to assist farmers. Some of the earlies battles fought for was rural electric service and crop insurance. Lobbying for farmer was not the only purpose though, OFBF also want community support to be a main part of their goals. Farmers assisting other farmers were priorities for the early group leaders, providing local leaders in each county to help organize farmers to assist each other in planting crops, and tending to livestock. In 1926 the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation established the Farm Bureau Mutual Automobile Insurance Company based in Columbus Ohio. Later in 1955 the name changed to Nationwide Insurance and has grown to be the U.S. top Agricultural Insurer and that partnership is still alive and well today.

Fast forward to today’s world, the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation is still that grass roots organizations serving as the voice for agriculture. Even though serving producers sits at the top of the organization priority list, the organization also focuses on a lot community base programs such as career pathways, ag literacy, and economic sustainability. By partnering with Ohio State University, FFA, and 4-H, OFBF has been nurturing the passion for agriculture among young people by providing scholarships and grants for students and young ag professionals. Ohio Farm Bureau has also kept their focus on membership support by working with both agriculture and general industry partners to give membership incentives through discount programs. And just has they did over 100 years ago the Ohio Farm Bureau is still fighting for farmer each and every day by addressing top issues effecting agriculture and making sure that state and national leader here farmers concern and needs. The Ohio Farm Bureau also provide legal information to landowners for example line fence laws, land management, neighbor disputes, and land destruction from large corporations.

As the world seems to move faster each and every day, It is comforting to know that when I am busy feeding the world, there is an organization in my corner fight for not just my livelihood, but the livelihood of all those who benefit from agriculture (that would be everyone). So if you eat, were cloths, drive a car or just exist make sure to support your Local Farm Bureau organization, learn more at https://ofbf.org/ .

Other information:

· March 10, 6:30-9 p.m., Bull Buying School, located at Rains Farm and Greenhouse, 2667Nichols Ridge Road, Seaman Ohio 45679.

· March 1, Tobacco GAP training, 9 a.m. – noon at the Rains Farm and Greenhouse, 2667 Nichols Ridge Road, Seaman Ohio 45679.

· March 9, Forestry Legacy Program, 6 – 8 p.m. at the Nile Township Community Center, 12099 State Rt 52, Stout, Ohio 45684. To register call Scioto County Extension at (740) 354-7879 or email Brooks Warner at warner.948@osu.edu.

· Horse Clinic will be held at the seaman Community Center, 17806 State Route 247, Seaman, Ohio 45697, 6 – 9 p.m. Call the office at (937) 544-2339 to register or email me at Purdin.19@osu.edu.

· Deadline to make Agriculture risk coverage (ARC/PLC) elections is March 15. Call the local USDA, FSA office at (937)544-2033 to learn more.

· Ag Educator Words of encouragement – “There is no such thing as a job that is easy but if it gets you up in the morning, you’re on the right track” Chad Prather