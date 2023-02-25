SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Hunter Meade

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Brian Meade, Jody Kilgore

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Football

FAVORITE SPORT:

Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Running all the time

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning the Super Bowl

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Gym

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing video games

FUTURE PLANS:

Being a welder