(By Stephen Kelley from the Peoples Defender, 1981)

As most county residents are well aware, at one time there existed a prosperous health resort in Meigs Township at the foot of Peach mountain. Founded upon the premise of healing qualities of the water from nearby springs, the resort was known as Mineral Springs, Adams County, Ohio. Although the first hotel dated as early as 1864, the boom years of the “Golden Age” of the health spa fell in between the turn of the century and the first World War. Although primitive and small in comparison to contemporary resorts such as Atlantic City, New Jersey and Palm Springs, California, the Adams County resort nevertheless drew its share of patronage from all over the United States.

A number of descriptive booklets and brochures can yet be found on the Adams County Mineral Springs resort. They, however, give a slanted view of the hotels, grounds and recreational facilities and were undoubtedly composed by overzealous proprietors trying to entice prospective customers. It is interesting and refreshing, then to discover a description of the resort as written by a guest. Thanks to a recent donation by the Cincinnati Museum of Natural History, the Adams County Historical Society now has such a description. Although brief, the following lighthearted and sometimes playful comments on the facilities give us valuable insight as to what a vacation at the resort may have resembled. This letter was written on a series of picture postcards of the resort, two of which are reproduced here. The message was inscribed by Alethsia Pattison, daughter of John M. Pattison, a former governor of Ohio. As the letter is read, it must be remembered that Alethsia was a noted traveler and had been entertained at some of the finest resort hotels in the United States and Europe. The letter: “Mineral Springs, OH.

Nov. 14, 1916. My mother, pray, look hard at this picture and you will see the annex built two years ago. I went all through it yesterday and what do you think it has, a stationary washstand in each room, hot and cold running water and four connecting bathrooms! (Two on each floor between the two middle rooms) Besides that each room has a fair-sized closet, good looking dark oak furniture, a brass bed with woven wire springs and thick quilted cotton mattress. Aren’t you surprised? However, just now that fall has come an there is danger of pipes freezing, all the pipes are cut off. Just now the pipes are cut off in this old part too.

“I have my usual room the one next to the corner and though the stove downstairs keeps all the rooms quite warm enough if we have our doors open, I insisted on having a wood fire anyway and as nothing happens after the very early supper I went up early, lighted my fire and had a lovely time going to bed at the late hour of nine P.M.! Breakfast is from six to eight. I didn’t notice any lumps in the bed though it was little hard. “There are only two other guests here, the Misses Lange of Glendale, of a certain age quite nice though not unusual. Lou met me at the station with a mule and we had a nice ride over country just a little before dinner. After dinner I took one of the Ms Langes and showed her where the persimmon trees are, and we walked back along the road with the beautiful view. They know four nice walks but do not know two or three of ours. Most of the leaves have fallen but a top of the mountains there are still some vivid red ones on the trees. Mrs. Cooper does the cooking. The meals were good though not wonderful, chicken every day they say, buckwheat cakes this a.m.

“It began sprinkling late yesterday p.m. just as I was a little distance from the house, so I had to run back. This morning snow was falling as I got up so the landscape is not unlike this picture.

“Homer Butz is dead. Martha Cooper is married to the new store keeper. There are ten or more cats around. I like that. Bob the peacock is still flaunting his beauties. They are expecting to have a furnace in this part of the house by next year! The parlor is cut off. With love to all, Alethsia.”