SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Emilee Applegate

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Matthias and Amy Applegate

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Softball, Volleyball,

FAVORITE SPORT:

Softball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The friendships made

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Long practices

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Taking the gold ball from Fairfield two years in a row in softball

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Bora Bora

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“To All the Boys I Loved Before”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Grey’s Anatomy

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

hanging with my friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

My Mom

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college and become a teacher