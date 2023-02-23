SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Emilee Applegate
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Matthias and Amy Applegate
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Softball, Volleyball,
FAVORITE SPORT:
Softball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The friendships made
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Long practices
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Taking the gold ball from Fairfield two years in a row in softball
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Morgan Wallen
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Bora Bora
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“To All the Boys I Loved Before”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Grey’s Anatomy
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
hanging with my friends
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Raising Cane’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
My Mom
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college and become a teacher