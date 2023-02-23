North Adams secures 56-37 win over Lynchburg

North Adams sophomore Karlie Kennedy has been a key ingredient off the bench to the team’s success, here she looks for a pass to the post that resulted in a basket for a a teammate. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Last season Coach Rob Davis and his North Adams Lady Devils were denied a trip to the district championship game on a last-second buzzer beater loss to the state’s # ranked team. This year, they would not be denied. After a perfect regular season and an sectional title game win over Ironton, the Lady Devils traveled to Jackson High School on Wednesday night for the Division III district semi-finals.

As so often happens in Southeast District tournament play, the opponents are very familiar with each other and that was the case on Wednesday evening as the Lady Devils matched up with a fellow member of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference. the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs. The two teams had met twice in the regular season, both North Adams win, and as the age-old sports cliche goes, “it’s tough to beat a team three times in a season”. That proved to be the case at Jackson on Wednesday as the Lady Mustangs put up a fight, leading at the half over the unbeaten Lady Devils, but the relentless North Adams squad wore down the Lady Mustangs in the second half and especially in the fourth quarter. Coach Davis and his troops managed to turn a two-point halftime deficit into a 19-point victory, pulling away in a big fourth quarter to take down Lynchburg by a final count of 56-37.

“We knew this game would be tough,” said Coach Davis in a postgame radio spot. “Playing a team for the third time, and the team that was picked to win our league. We didn’t rebound well in the first half and lost their shooters and I told them at halftime to shut down the three. If they get no more threes, we win this ball game and they were 0 for 12 in the second half behind the line. We forced some bad shots but did a terrible job of rebounding in that first half.”

“We knew were were deeper than they were and could wear them down and I think that showed in the second half.”

Early on, Wednesday night’s contest looked like another dominant performance by the state’s #2 ranked Division III team, as baskets by Harlee Brand, Laney Ruckel and Keetyn Hupp gave the Lady Devils a 6-0 lead. The Lady Mustangs struggled early on offense, most of their shots being misfired three-pointers. The fist Lynchburg score came over four minutes into the game on a jump hook in the land by Bryanna Price but the Lady Devils answered with a Kenlie Jones three-ball for a 9-2 advantage.

The Lady Mustangs scored five straight to close the gap to two before a drive and left-handed score from Hupp and a bucket by Katelynn Boerger made it 13-7 and the opening period ended with Lynchburg’s Macy Etienne draining a three-pointer to cut the North Adams lead in half.

Offensive woes plagued both sides through the second quarter, but a 5-0 run to start the period gave Lynchburg their first lead of the game. An old-fashioned three-point play by Hupp put North Adams back in front at 16-15, but a three-ball by Addison West flipped the scoreboard again, followed by a basket by Ruckel that tied the game. With 2:35 left in the half, a basket by West gave the Lady Mustangs a 20-18 advantage and that is where it stayed as the halftime intermission rolled around.

It’s safe to say that the Lady Devils were given some “stern” instructions from Coach Davis at halftime and though his girls put up a much better performance in the third quarter, they still couldn’t shake off the pesky Mustangs. The third period saw six ties and six lead changes, giving all the indication that the results were going down to the wire. A three-point bucket from the corner by Jones with 29 seconds left in the third turned out to be the final lead change of the night and gave North Adams a 32-29 lead with eight minutes to go.

It is typical of a Lady Devils effort for them to go on a run that dazes their opponent and usually sews up a victory. That was most definitely the case on Wednesday, as that run came to begin the final quarter. The Jones trey that ended the third period was the beginning of an 13-0 North Adams surge that totally put the momentum in their hands. Defense turned to offense as the Lady Devils began to wear down the young Lady Mustangs, and pulled away on the scoreboard in the process.

The final stanza began with a bucket by Jones in transition and four free throws, a couple of steals and a score in the paint by Katelynn Boerger gave the Lady Devils a 42-29 lead with 5:25 to play. After building a double digit lead, North Adams sealed the deal from the charity stripe, going an impressive 12 for 12 from the line in the fourth quarter. Toss in a couple of easy scores in transition against an exhausted Lynchburg defense and the outcome was evident. A pair of free throws each from Jones and Hupp closed out the scoring and in the end, it meant a trip to the Division III district championship for the Lady Devils after the 56-37 victory.

Senior Keetyn Hupp came up big at a big time and led the winners with 19 points, including a 9 for 9 night from the foul line. Fellow senior Laney Ruckel pitched in 13 points and were her usual tenacious self on the defensive end, perhaps the best shutdown defender in the district. The Lady Devils went 16 for 17 from the free throw line, which will win a lot of close games.

Lynchburg was led by 9 points each from Addison West and Jade Massey, with Macy Etienne adding 8. The Lady Mustangs were only 6 for 12 from the line in the loss.

Coach Davis’s squads have become an annual visitor to the Division III district tournament and on Saturday, February 25 at noon they will be at the old downtown gym in WAverly, playing for a district championship. The now 24-0 North Adms girls have not lost a game since the heartbreaker in Waverly in last season’s district semis. On Saturday, it will be yet another familiar foe from the SHAC on the opposite bench, the Fairfield Lady Lions, who defeated Rock Hill in overtime in Wednesday’s nightcap game. The winner will move on to the regional tourney and the Division III Sweet 16.

“Somebody from the SHAC will be playing in the regionals and that’s a good thing,” said Coach Davis.

Lynchburg

13 7 9 8 —37

North Adams

10 8 14 24 —56

Lynchburg (37): Etienne 3 0-0 8, Rich o 2-2 2, Price 3 1-2 7, West 3 2-7 9, Massey 4 1-1 9, Barry 1 0-0 2, Team 14 6-12 37.

N. Adams (56): Grooms 3 0-0 6, Boerger 2 0-0 4, Hupp 5 9-9 19.Ruckel 4 5-6 13, Brand 2 0-0 4, Jones 3 2-2 10, Team 19 16-17 56.

Three-Point Goals:

Lynchburg (3)- Etienne 2, West 1

N. Adams (2)- Jones 2