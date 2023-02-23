Lucas scores 18 to lead Manchester win

In his final game on the home floor, Manchester senior Quentin Lucas battles for possession near the basket in the fourth quarter of the Hounds’ Monday night sectional win. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

Manchester’s Braylan Roberts (3) goes right through a Southern defender on his way to the basket in action from the Greyhounds’ sectional tourney win on Monday night. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Perhaps the narrative for the future is changing for Coach Austin Kingsolver and his Manchester Greyhounds. All season, the Greyhounds have struggled to close out close games, numerous contests that Kingsolver and his staff thought that their team should have won. But in their last regular season game and their first sectional tournament outing, the Greyhounds have turned that around.

That last regular season win came over the Peebles Indians and on Monday, February 20 the # 15 seed Greyhounds hosted a first round Division IV sectional tournament game at the Hound Pound, welcoming #18 seed, the Racine Southern Tornadoes. Performing before a large home crowd of Greyhound faithful, the home team controlled the tempo for most of the night, again taking a big second half lead and having to stave off a Southern comeback, eventually blowing by the Tornadoes by a final score of 56-37, earning a trip to the Division IV sectional title game.

“We worked really hard this week on scouting and preparation,” said Coach Kingsolver in his postgame radio spot. “There were times tonight where we looked brilliant and times that we didn’t but I’m happy to get out of here with a win. I was really concerned about the long layoff since our last game and I think that was why we may have shot the ball poorly in the first quarter.”

With their speed and athleticism, the Greyhounds like to push the games’s tempo and they ere able to do that for most of the night on Monday, their quickness seeming to counteract the superior size of the Tornadoes. The first quarter was played close to the vest, the Hounds racing to a 6-2 advantage on baskets by Connor Darnell, Drew Kennedy and Leland Horner. After second Horner bucket, Southern got a three-ball from Damien Miller to close the opening period with the home team up one, 8-7.

The Greyhounds began to establish control as the second quarter progressed, opening the frame with an Elijah Crabtree jumper and an Aaron Lucas three-pointer on their first two possessions. After Southern got a [air of Tristyn Sellers free throws, the Hounds answered with baskets by Horner and Braylan Roberts to lead 17-9. A later drive and score by Darnell followed by a Roberts triple from the corner sent the home team to the halftime break sporting a 22-13 lead.

Out of the locker room as the third quarter began, the Hounds were on fire, putting together an 8-0 run by scoring on their first four possessions- easy layups by Horner and Lucas, two Lucas free throws and another easy two for Horner gave the home side a double digit advantage at 30-13.

Lather in the third stanza, the Tornadoes made a run, a 9-2 spurt that pulled them back to within 34-24, but a nice baseline drive and score by Darnell ended the third period with the Hounds holding a 12-point lead.

The fourth quarter opened with Southern getting a three-pointer from Andre Chandler, answered by Lucas hitting one of his patented corner treys, followed again by a Tornadoes three from Miller. That closed the Southern deficit to 39-30 and perhaps a bit of nervousness crept into the Manchester side, but to relieve any angst the home team went long distance again, three-pointers from Lucas and Horner that opened the lead back up to 45-31.

Those two three-pointers were the beginning of a huge 17-0 Greyhound run that put this contest away. The run was led by the senior Aaron Lucas, who made his final game on the Manchester home court as memorable for him as his final game on the MHS gridiron, where the final carry of his career was a 76-yard touchdown run. Leading now by a quite comfortable 56031, Coach Kingsolver emptied his bench, much to the pleasure of the Greyhound crowd. Southern did manage the final six points of the game, but that was way too little, way too late as the Hounds advanced to the sectional finals with the impressive 19-point triumph.

In the tourney win, the Greyhounds in an all-around team effort on both ends, were led by 18 points from Aaron Lucas with 18 points, joined in double figures by teammates Leland Horner with 15 and Connor Darnell with 12 (including a perfect 6 for 6 from the foul line, all in the final quarter).

“We’ve had a couple of games where we just didn’t shoot free throws well, especially in the second half, but over the last few games, we’ve started to improve on that,” added Kingsolver. “We always want Aaron (Lucas) to be ready to shoot when he catches the ball and late in the game he was wide open, I would have shot them too. Aaron is a great senior leader, getting everyone to rally around him and those three-pointers late were big time for us.”

Racine Southern was paced by 13 points from Damien Miller as the Tornadoes were flustered all night by a trapping, swarming Manchester defense.

The win improved the Greyhounds to 9-14 on the season and they will face one of their tougher challenges of the season as they move to the sectional title game. Manchester will have a long road trip on Friday, February 24 to battle #2 seeded Federal Hocking for the right to play in the district tournament. Tip off Friday night is slated for 7 p.m.

Racine Southern

7 6 11 13 —37

Manchester

8 14 14 21 —57

R. Southern (37): Thomas 2 0-0 4, Laudermilt 1 0-0 2, Otto 2 0-0 5, Brinager 1 0-0 2, Rife o 2-4 2, Chandler 1 0-0 3, Miller 5 0-0 13, Seller 1 3-4 6, Team 13 5-8 37.

Manchester (56): Roberts 3 0-1 7, Darnell 3 6-6 12, Kennedy 1 0-2 2, Horner 7 0-0 15, Crabtree 1 0-0 2, Lucas 5 4-4 18, Team 20 10-12 56.

Three-Point Goals:

R. Southern (6)- Otto 1, Chandler 1, Miller 3, Sellers 1

Manchester (6)- Lucas 4, Horner 1, Roberts 1