By Julia McCane-Knox

Need a notary? Come to the library. We offer free notary services at all Adams County Public Libraries. Please call ahead before coming to ensure our notaries are available. Also, to ensure your visit is as smooth as possible, please adhere to the following recommendations: Bring a current photo ID, be sure that your documents are unsigned prior to your visit, and have both parties present.

Reading to young children initiates their love of learning and creates treasured memories! By bringing children to Storytime, they learn early literacy, social, and emotional skills through fun and engaging stories, crafts, songs, and activities. Enrichment Kits are given to participants and include five days’ worth of book recommendations and activities that center around phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art.

House Storytime will be on Tuesday, February 28 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. In this program, we will chant the rhyme “It’s a Happy House,” create a Shape House Craft, and listen to “Whose House?” by Barbara Seuling.

Giraffe Storytime will be on Wednesday, March 1 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. In this program, we will create a Giraffe Finger Puppet, perform the “I’m a Groovy Giraffe” song, count spots on a giraffe, and listen to “I’m Not a Chair” by Ross Burach.

Exploration Storytime will be on Thursday, March 2 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. In this program, we will sing “Through the Jungle,” make an Elephant Noise Maker, and listen to “Life on Mars” by Jon Agee.

Gorilla Storytime will be on Thursday, March 2 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” create a Gorilla Face Mask, and listen to “Little Gorilla” by Ruth Bornstein.

Explore art at our After School Programs. Discover entertaining crafts at each library throughout the week. We recommend After School Programs for children aged 6 to 11.

Create Shamrock Necklaces at any time from Monday, February 27 through Thursday, March 2 from 2 – 6 p.m., at the North Adams Library. In addition, make a Dog Craft at any time from Monday, February 27 through Thursday, March 2 from 3 – 6 p.m., at the Manchester Library.

Play Doctor Seuss games at any time from Monday, February 27 through Thursday, March 2 from 3 – 6 p.m., at the Peebles Library. Additionally, make 3-D Hyacinth Flowers from construction paper on Thursday, March 2 at any time from 3:30 – 5 p.m., at the West Union Library.

We have a new program for teens. Our Teen Advisory Board Meeting will be on Monday, February 27 at 2:15 p.m. at the North Adams Library. During this program, teens will participate in fun activities and help plan future library programs.

Investigate Earth Science at our next Imagination Lab Program as we make a Storm in a Jar on Saturday, March 4 at 3:30 p.m. We’ll use a jar, some shaving cream, and food coloring to create our own mini-storm.

We supply snacks during all library programs and snacks are available at the front desk during library hours. Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359.