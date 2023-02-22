By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It was yet another winning season for Peebles Lady Indians basketball, but an ending that came too soon. Sectional titles have been the norm for the Lady Indians over the last decade and that is what they were aiming for on Saturday, February 18 when they traveled to Minford to face the Lady Falcons in a Southeast District Division III sectional title contest. The Lady Indians have always been in the Division IV sectionals until moving up this year into one of the toughest Division III brackets in the entire state.

On paper, Saturday afternoon’s match up looked to be a good one, with Peebles coming in as a 13-9 #14 seed and Minford as a 14-8 #11 seed. Just seeing those records seeded that low should be an indication of the number of quality teams on the Division III bracket.

As expected, it was a close one from start to finish, both teams trading blows, looking like the last team to have the ball might win it. Unfortunately for the Lady Indians, the final possessions of the game did not go their way and the shots just wouldn’t fall and it was the host Lady Falcons who celebrated the sectional crown with a hard-earned 46-42 victory.

“The game was a tough one. It was a back and forth battle all game. I felt like both teams really left it all out there, they just had more shots fall down the stretch,” said Peebles head coach Sidney Pell. completing her second year at the helm of the Lady Indians.

Peebles jumped out early, scoring the game’s first five points, only to see the Lady Falcons score the next nine to end the first quarter. The Lady Indians bounced back in the second period, outscoring the home team 14-6 to take a four-point halftime advantage.

The third quarter was the back and forth that Coach Pell mentioned with her squad going up 22-15, then seeing Minford rally to go in front 26-24, but a 5-0 Peebles run to end the quarter gave the Lady Indians a 29-26 lead after three.

The fourth quarter saw numerous lead changes and was obviously going right down to the wire.Minford led 43-41 with under a minute left when a three-point attempt by Peebles’ Payton Johnson rimmed out, followed by a 1 for 2 trip to the free throw line for the home team. Johnson was then fouled and also hit 1 of 2 to make it 44-42 with 11 seconds left, but the Lady Falcons his a pair from the stripe to seal the deal on their trip to the district tournament.

The Peebles season was an interesting one, as the Lady Indians stumbled with a four-game losing streak in late December-early January, but rallied to win six of their seven final regular season contests. Their 7-6 record in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference was good enough to share the small school title with Whiteoak.

” This season was one full of ups and downs for us,” said Coach Pell. “We played a tough schedule and went nose to nose with some of the best teams in the district on a nightly basis. We struggled to win close games but I’m very proud of how much we grew from the beginning of the year until now.”

The lone senior on the Peebles squad was Lily McFarland and the future looks brought for the 2-23-24 campaign, keyed by the return of point guard and 1,000 point scorer Payton Johnson and all the complimentary pieces that will again fit in around her.

“We will bring back everyone besides Lily McFarland to try and make another good run next year,” says Pell. “Bringing back almost all of our core players mixed with a few girls that developed well in JV this year should hopefully put us in a position to compete again next year. Lily was a great leader for us this year. Of our 11 kids, only she and Payton Johnson had played significant varsity minutes coming into the year. Lily found a great balance of holding the underclassmen accountable while also encouraging and appreciating them. We will miss her leadership and personality greatly next year.”