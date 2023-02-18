By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

We are happy to announce that we are bringing back the “All-County Senior Citizens Day” event in May 2023. There will be some great changes to make this free celebration more enjoyable for you, the seniors of Adams County. A new venue, it will be catered (no carry-in dishes to worry about) and local and some surprise entertainment. Keep watching the newspapers, radio and our Facebook page for more details.

Have you ever considered adopting or fostering a pet? Our local animal shelters are often full to capacity and one in particular has reached out to members of our community and lowered the fees to adopt a dog. Posts are being shared on Facebook for our Adams County Dog and Kennel Department. Those precious “pups” are just looking for a loving home.

Research shows the most serious disease for older persons is not cancer or heart disease – it’s loneliness. Pets offer affection, unconditional love, fight loneliness, and can help ease the loss of a loved one. Please consider adopting or fostering during this month of love and pick up a furry Valentine!

February dates to remember:

• Our office will be closed on February 20, 2023 for President’s Day;

• Council meeting on February 22 at 10:30 a.m. The public is welcome to attend.

Need Income Tax Help? The Potter’s House Ministries offers Free Tax Preparation through VITA – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Counselors who are IRS Certified. Located at 5409 Winchester Ave., Sciotoville, Ohio. Call for your appointment at 1-740-776-4004. See our Facebook post.

Healthy Snacking: Sometimes you just need a bite of something to keep you going. But you’ve heard that eating between meals isn’t good for you. Snacks are okay, as long as they’re smart food choices. If you want an afternoon pick-me-up or after-dinner snack, have a piece of fruit, or spread peanut butter or low-fat cream cheese on whole wheat toast. Don’t forget to include snacks in your daily food count. For example, one tablespoon of peanut butter spread on a slice of whole wheat toast counts toward the grains group and the protein foods group. Here are a few ideas from Go4Life for healthy snacking:

• Stay away from “empty calories.” These are foods and drinks with a lot of calories but not many nutrients; for example, chips, cookies, sodas, and alcohol.

• Have a healthy snack instead, such as an ounce of cheese with some whole-grain crackers.

• Try a container of low-fat or fat-free yogurt.

• Eat some low-fat popcorn.

• Put fruit instead of candy in the bowl on your coffee table.

• Keep a container of cleaned, raw vegetables in the fridge for snacking on.

• If you want some chips or nuts, don’t eat from the bag. Count out a serving, and put the bag away.

• When you’re out and need a snack, don’t be tempted by a candy bar. Instead, take along some fruit or raw vegetables in a plastic bag when you go out.

Just A Thought: “Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own.” ~Robert Heinlein