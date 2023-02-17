Submitted by Brooke Newman

On Saturday, February 4, four members of the North Adams FFA chapter traveled to The Ohio State University to compete in the Agricultural Communication Career Development Event.

The purpose of the Agricultural Communications Career Development Event is to provide individuals with practical communications skills necessary to pursue career opportunities in agricultural communications. Public communications about agricultural products, practices and policies are essential to the future of agriculture.

Students that are equipped with strong communication skills, will develop teamwork skills, and can use a variety of media outlets to help the public understand issues related to the industry of agriculture, providing them with a bright future in the job market.

The North Adams team of four placed 10th in the state with members Shaye Goon, Brooke Newman, Anna Armstrong and Hannah Hesler trying new things and exploring different areas of agriculture.