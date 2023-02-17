Submitted by Nina McCann

The East Tiffin Aggies held their second meeting of 2023 on February 9 at 6 p.m. in the West Union High School Round Room. The club was reminded of a decision to pay a $25 assessment fee rather than selling candy bars. All fees are due no later than Feb. 15.

The club has also decided to donate a trophy to the Junior Fair livestock shows. The club will be using the same shirt design as the previous year. New members or returning members or parents who plan on purchasing a shirt can call Vicki Mason at (513) 608-7333. Members who have purchased books for a fair or pre-judging project will receive them at the March meeting. Members who are new to livestock or are taking a new species will need to fill out the livestock book their first year. Exhibitors who have taken a livestock project in the past will need to fill out a livestock supplement packet.

Online enrollment for any 4-H member closes on February 15. Any senior in 4-H who plans on applying for the Chad Downing Scholarship needs to have the form turned in by February 24 at 4 p.m. to the Extension Office.

The annual 4-H Dance will be held on March 10 from – 11 p.m. at the CTC for any 4-H member who is planning to attend.

At the February meeting Kaitlyn Vogler, Lauren Hoop, Allie McCarty, Tanner Adkins, and Boston Crawford presented their demonstrations. Kaitlyn Vogler showed the club the very simple steps to putting in contacts. Lauren Hoop presented her various coin collections, including two of her national park quarter collection maps. Allie McCarty showed the club an elegant way to do your hair using ponytails. Tanner Adkins brought in the feelings of Valentine’s Day by showing the club how to do an origami heart. Boston Crawford informed the club about different ranks, and badges that he has earned and what he hopes to achieve in Boy Scouts.

The next meeting of the East Tiffin Aggies will be held on March 9 at 6 p.m. in the West Union High School Round Room. Lauren Hoop will be providing snacks and the Felts family will be providing drinks at the next meeting. Haley Brannock, Nina McCann, Ella Shupert, Stella Rhonemus, Eva DeMint, Piper Stapleton, Payton Stapleton, and Hudson Crawford will all be presenting their demonstrations at the March meeting.