By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

My husband Kirk and I celebrated 30 years of marriage on February 13. We met on a blind date and have been together ever since. If I’m being honest, I wasn’t looking for a lifetime commitment – just dinner – and I was none too sure about that, and he wasn’t either.

So how did two “set-up” people, with such low expectations, end up here 30 years later? He felt like home. He was warm and inviting, the conversation was easy, and the laughter rich. He was the “knowing” I’d found someone for whom I wasn’t looking.

Our dating adventure has led us to marriage, two children, their partners, two grandchildren, six dogs (two have passed), and five grand-dogs. We’ve lived in three different countries, a few cul-de-sacs’, a city, the woods, an ocean, a lake, and now a farm.

I could tell you all the cliché things that have kept us together. You know – lots of work, sacrifice, trust, forgiveness… but Kirk summed it up last year as we were standing outside a shop in Gatlinburg. He gave me a quick squeeze and said, “We’re still dating.” That’s the key – find someone who feels like home and date them for the rest of your life.