Hounds over Indians for first time in years

Peebles’ Mason Sims elevates through traffic for a shot attempt during the Indians’ tough loss at Manchester on February 10. Sims led the Tribe with 15 points int he loss. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

Manchester’s Leland Horner drives to the basket in action from the Hounds’ 59-53 win over Peebles on February 10 at the Hound Pound. Horner scored 16 points in the Manchester win. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

No one was quite certain on Friday night when the last time that a Manchester varsity boys team had beaten Peebles, but now that statistic is meaningless now. At a crowded Hound Pound in Manchester on February 10, the streak was broken as the host Greyhounds saw a double digit lead slip away only to rally in the game’s final minute to slip past the Indians by a final score of 59-53.

“It’s been a long time since Manchester beat Peebles,” said Manchester head coach Austin Kingsolver. “Their physicality in the second half really hurt us, we have to get a lot stronger. We’re just not used to that much physicality. They outplayed us for 14 of the 16 minutes in the second half but we really buckled down those last two minutes. We hit our free throws in the fourth quarter which is the polar opposite of the close games we have lost.”

It was Senior Night at Manchester and after those festivities were completed, the two teams took to the hardwood for their final Southern Hills Athletic Conference outing of the season. Thought neither team had anything to gain in the conference standings, the contest was still played as if it were two rivals going to battle. The Indians struck first, taking a 4-0 lead on their first two possessions, baskets by the senior guard duo of Mason Sims and Cory Reed. The Hounds got off the mat with an 8-0 run, scoring on four consecutive possessions- two buckets by Connor Darnell, and one each by Leland Horner and Drew Kennedy to make it 8-4.

After Sims tallied two for the Tribe, the Hounds made it six possessions, six scores on an Aaron Lucas three-pointer and a put back score by Horner. A Horner baskets with 40 seconds left in the opening period gave the home side a 15-6 lead. and when Braylan Roberts drilled a three-ball in the final seconds the Manchester advantage was 18-8 after one.

The Greyhounds opened the second stanza again with scores on their first two possession, while the Indians continued to struggle from the field. Peebles’ first points in over three minutes cam on a Sims drive and score but the Hounds answered right back on their next two possessions, with a Darnell bucket and two Roberts free throws that made it 25-10.

A later pair of Parker Hayslip free throws kept the Hounds’ lead at 15 before the Indians put together their first spurt of the night, five straight, including baskets from Zane Knechtly and Hayden Browning, but the first half ended with Lucas draining another corner three to send the home team to the intermission with what seemed like a commanding 30-17 lead.

Before he sent his team out on the court for the second half, Peebles head coach Josh Arey made it very clear what he wanted, his team’s defense to step it up a notch and the boys took that message to heart, A fired-up Indians defense began to rattle the Greyhounds and in the process, allowed the visitors to slowly creep back into the game. Peebles opened the third quarter with a 6-0 run, baskets by Reed and Sims coming off of Manchester turnovers, with Knechtly adding a strong stick back score. The Hounds temporarily recovered with consecutive offensive rebounds and scores from Kennedy and Horner to push the advantage back to double digits.

The Hounds began to pull away again with a pair of Horner three-pointers and led by 12 after a Kennedy free throw , but the final minute of the third quarter belonged to the Indians., who went from down by 12 to within one score. The run began with a basket by Gage Groom, followed by the old-fashioned “and one” from Reed and then the senior guard stepped beyond the arc and torched the nest for three and in the blink of an eye, the Greyhound lead was down to 41-37. After a Horner bucket extended the lead to six, a Sims three pointer with two seconds left sent the two sides to the final period with the Hounds now clinging precariously to a three-point advantage.

That advantage didn’t last long as a Grooms steal and score tied the score at 43. Then the back and forth began with seven lead changes before the game ended, with much of the movement emanating from the charity stripe. Two Hayslip free throws put the Hounds up one, a three-point play by Knechtly put Peebles up one, a pair of Darnell free throws put Manchester back up by one, a pair of Chris Oldfield free tosses gave the lead back to the Indians, and a basket by Lucas put the Hounds back in front 49-48 with 3:12 to play.

A Manchester turnover resulted in an easy two for Sims and another Peebles lead, but Roberts went to the line and canned a couple to flip the scoreboard again. The Indians got a basket from Knechtly and then a Grooms free throw to take a a two-point lead at 53-51, but that was to be it for the visitors.

A clutch contested three-pointer from the top of the key by Darnell put the Hounds up for good at 54-53and the home team sealed the deal from the line, going 5 for 6 from the stripe as part of an 8-0 run to finish the game and claim the 59-53 win over their county rival in dramatic fashion, going 11 for 12 from the free throw line in the final quarter.

The Hounds completed regular season play with an overall mark of 8-14, 3-10 in conference play. With one regular season game left at press time, the Indians dropped to 9-12 overall, 4-9 in the SHAC.

“They took North Adams to the wire and probably should have beaten them and North Adams is pretty good,” said Coach Kingsolver. “Playing a team like Peebles late int he season and getting a win is definitely a confidence builder and good for our young kids who grew up alot tonight, especially in the fourth quarter.”

In the win, the Greyhounds were led by two players in double figures, Leland Horner and Connor Darnell with 16 points apiece. Braylan Roberts and Aaron Lucas added 8 each with Drew Kennedy chipping in 7.

The Indians were led by Mason Sims with 15 points, with Cory Reed and Zane Knechtly also hitting double figures with 12 and 11 respectively.

That one regular season contest remaining for the Indians was a home make-up game with Hillsboro, scheduled for Tuesday, February 14.

The Greyhounds now look to host a Division IV sectional game on Monday, February 20, when they will face the Racine Southern Tornadoes.

“I think we match up with them well,” said Coach Kingsolver. “They are well-coached and move the ball well and shoot the ball well and if we get past that we’re off to Federal Hocking.”

Peebles

8 9 23 13 —53

Manchester

18 12 13 16 —59

Peebles (53): Sims 6 2-5 15, Oldfield 3 2-2 8, Grooms 2 1-2 5, Cory Reed 5 1-1 12, Browning 1 0-0 2, Knechtly 5 1-2 11, Team 22 6-10 53.

Manchester (59): Hayslip 0 4-4 4, Roberts 1 5=6 8, Darnell 5 5-8 16, Kennedy 2 3-4 7, Horner 7 0-0 16, Lucas 3 0-0 8, Team 18 17-22 59.

Three-Point Goals:

Peebles (2)- Sims 1, Cory reed 1

Manchester (6)- Roberts 1, Darnell 1. Horner 2, Lucas 2