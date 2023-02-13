Thomas Eugene Dick, 88 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Tom was born on December 22, 1934, in Peebles, Ohio, the son of the late Kenneth and Garnet (Leeth) Dick. He worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. He belonged to the Masonic Lodge, Post 581, the National Rifle Association, and the National Muzzleloading Rifle Association, of which he was one of the original founding members. Tom spent every free minute in his workshop, building muzzleloading rifles. His rifles are a perfect example of true artistic craftsmanship and are owned by collectors world-wide.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Marian (Williams) Dick, who passed away on October 25, 1998. He was also preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Howard Clough, Roger Williams and Kenny Williams.

Tom is survived by his daughters, Karen (Jeff) Swayne, Rebecca (Richard) Burke, and Alison (Richard) Smalley, all of Peebles. He also leaves his brothers, Steve (Diana) Dick and Danny (Kay) Dick and his sister Peggy Clough, all of Peebles; as well as his brothers-in-law, Richard (Christie) Williams of McDermott and Terry (Sharon) Williams, Gregg Williams, Tim (Karen) Williams, Jeff Williams, Rocky Williams, and Vicki (John) Stroup, all of Peebles; and his sister-in-law, Sherry Williams, of Florida.

Tom will be missed by his grandchildren, Jeffrey (Melissa) Swayne of Peebles, Nikki Swayne of Wisconsin, Jennifer (Jon) Holmes of Beaver Creek, Aislinn Brooke (Shane) Young and Blake Smalley, both of Peebles; as well as his great-grandchildren, Kaeden, Marian, Madeline, Lennox, Brilee, and Breyson; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles.

Funeral services will be held following visitation, on Friday, February 17, 2023, beginning at 2:00 pm, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. Richard Williams will officiate the service. The burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.