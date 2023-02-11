By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

Upcoming dates to remember for February:

• Lunch Party, Cards and Fun Bingo will be held on February 9 beginning at 11 a.m.

• The office will be closed on February 20 for President’s Day

• There will be a Council meeting on February 22 at 10:30a.m. The public is welcome to attend.

The Potter's House Ministries offers Free Tax Preparation through VITA – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Counselors who are IRS Certified. Located at 5409 Winchester Ave., Sciotoville, Ohio. Call for your appointment at 1-(740) 776-4004. The kitchen is the heart of the home. Hanging out, relaxing and cooking for yourself or loved ones is something that people of all ages like to do, especially older adults who have a background or passion for cooking. However, as we get older, a kitchen that used to meet our needs may need some adjustments to ensure we can safely continue cooking and enjoying meals. A few simple changes can help make your kitchen a safe place:

● Rearrange: Make sure the ingredients, equipment and dishes that you use most often are in easily accessible locations. Store frequently used items at waist level to minimize bending and reaching.

● Make it easy: Make sure all cabinets and drawers are easy to open and close.

● Step up safely: Invest in a sturdy step stool with a hand rail to access out-of-reach items. Never climb on a chair, table or stool not designed for climbing.

● Take a seat: Have a stool or chair in the kitchen for resting while you cook to prevent fatigue or loss of balance.

● Add a mat: Add non-slip mats with beveled edges to areas that might become wet, i.e., in front of the sink and the dishwasher.

● Use smaller containers: Divide products from large containers into smaller and lighter containers that are easier to handle than heavy bags, boxes, or jars.

● Keep it tidy: Wipe up spills immediately. A wet floor is a slippery floor, and dry goods like sugar and flour can be as slippery as ice.

• When you’re out and need a snack, don’t be tempted by a candy bar. Instead, take along some fruit or raw vegetables in a plastic bag when you go out.

From the National Institute on Aging: It can be challenging to make smart food choices. Here are some suggestions to help you overcome some roadblocks to healthy eating:

● Does food taste different? Taste or smell can change with age. Use lemon juice, vinegar or herbs to boost the flavor of your food.

● Do you have problems chewing food? See your dentist to check for any problems and to make sure dentures fit correctly.

● Are you tired of cooking or eating alone? Try cooking with a friend to make a meal you can enjoy together.

Just A Thought: “If you’re alone, I’ll be your shadow. If you want to cry, I’ll be your shoulder. If you want a hug, I’ll be your pillow. If you need to be happy, I’ll be your smile. But anytime you need a friend, I’ll just be me.” ~Author Unknown