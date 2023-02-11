Jonathan Jeremiah Dale Louderback, 20 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Jon was born on April 10, 2002, in Georgetown, Ohio, the son of Jonathan Louderback and Marlenea (Grooms) Spencer. He worked as a fabricator for Freeman Enclosures. He attended the Locust Grove Wesleyan Tabernacle Church.

Jon is survived by his father, Jonathan (Katie) Louderback of Peebles; and his mother, Marlenea (Darin Rothwell) Spencer of West Union. He also leaves his brothers, Mason Louderback of Peebles and Logan Spencer, Hadon Spencer, Jadon Spencer, DJ Rothwell, Blake Rothwell, Tyler Rothwell and Nathan Rothwell, all of West Union. Jon will be missed by his paternal grandparents, Rudy (Candie) Louderback of Winchester and Richard (Christie) Williams of McDermott; paternal great-grandmother, Betty Louderback; maternal grandparents Cheryl Grooms and Don Emery, both of Wamsley; and maternal great-grandparents, Carl (Goldie) Grooms of West Union.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Sunday, February 12, 2023, from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Locust Grove Wesleyan Tabernacle.

Private funeral services will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Locust Grove Wesleyan Tabernacle. Richard Williams will officiate the service. The burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.