The Adams County Ohio Valley School District Spelling Bee was held February 2 at Peebles Elementary. Top spellers from grades 4-8 represented their schools in the competition.The following students earned their place as district spelling champions:First Place-Eros Dunkin-North Adams Elementary-Grade 6 (right); Second Place-Lilly Anne Parker-North Adams High School-Grade 7 (left); Third Place- Calen Vogler-Peebles High School-Grade 7 (center).Congratulations to all of the winners and contestants.