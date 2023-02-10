By Julia McCane-Knox

Establish a love of learning in young children by bringing them to Storytime at the Adams County Public Libraries. Children learn through fun and engaging stories, crafts, songs, and activities for toddlers and preschoolers, aged 0 to 5. Enrichment Kits are given to participants and include five days’ worth of book recommendations and activities that center around phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art.

Valentine’s Day Storytime is on Tuesday, February 14, at 11 a.m., at the North Adams Library. In this program, we will chant the rhyme “Valentine’s Day,” create Heart Valentine Cards, and listen to There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Rose by Lucille Colandro.

Elephant Storytime is on Wednesday, February 15, at 11 a.m., at the Peebles Library. In this program, we will sing “One Elephant Went Out to Play,” create Elephant Popsicle Stick Puppets, perform the Elephant Yoga Pose, and listen to Does an Elephant Take a Bath? by Fred Ehrlich.

Cookie Storytime is on Thursday, February 16, at 11 a.m., at the West Union Library. In this program, we will sing “Who Took a Cookie from the Cookie Jar?” make a Cookies and Hot Cocoa Craft, and listen to If You Give a Mouse a Cookie by Laura Numeroff.

Elephant Storytime is on Thursday, February 16, at 4 p.m., at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” create a Paper Plate Elephant Craft, and listen to read-aloud stories, including A Parade of Elephants by Kevin Henkes.

Explore art at our After School Programs! Discover entertaining and fascinating crafts at each library throughout the week. We recommend After School Programs for children, aged 6 to 11.

Create Tape-Resist Art any time from Monday, February 13 to Thursday, February 16, from 2 to 6 p.m., at the North Adams Library. Build an “A” is for Alligator Craft any time from Monday, February 13 to Thursday, February 16, from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Manchester Library.

Make Heart String Art any time from Monday, February 13 to Thursday, February 16, from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Peebles Library. Construct Cartwheel Clown or Monkey Crafts any time on Thursday, February 16, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., at the West Union Library.

Delve into science at our next Imagination Lab program on Friday, February 17, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., at the North Adams Library. Create circuits in unique ways, play our piano made from fruits and vegetables, and pound playdoh to play video games! This program is recommended for all ages.

Discover various art mediums and create anything imaginable at our Craft Smorgasbord Program, on Saturday, February 18, from 11 to 4 p.m., at the West Union Library. This program is recommended for children and teens.

We supply snacks during all library programs and snacks are available at the front desk during library hours. Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359.