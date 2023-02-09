8th Grade boys take title with OT win over Eastern Brown

Peebles eighth grader Josh McClary scored 24 points to lead the Indians in their overtime win over Eastern Brown in the SHAC 8th Grade Boys Tournament title game. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

Peebles seventh grader Bo Johnson tossed in a trio of three-pointers to total 9 points in the Indians; loss to Fayetteville in the SHAC Tournament championship game. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The championship games of the 2022-23 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Junior High Boys Tournament came to the hardwood at Peebles High School on Saturday, February 4 and both the seventh and eighth grade title contests featured the host Indians. The home teams came out with a split, the seventh grade Indians falling to Fayetteville 39-26 and the eighth grade capturing the SHAC title with a thrilling come from behind 62-57 overtime win over Eastern Brown.

Coach Nate Stephens’ seventh grade Indians were the #2 seed in the SHAC tourney, finishing 12-1 in conference play in the regular season tied for first place with their title game opponent, the Fayetteville Rockets. to get to the championship game, the Indians had defeated Manchester (43-31) and Lynchburg (35-30).

In the seventh grade final game on Saturday, Coach Stephens’ squad got off to a good start, hitting a trio of three-point shots in the first quarter, two by Bo Johnson and one by Braylen Stephens to take an 11-6 advantage after one. A three-ball by Lucas Krieger kept the Peebles lead safe and the hosts went into halftime with an 18-13 lead.

But the second half was a completely different story. The Peebles offense disappeared in the third quarter as they were held scoreless while Fayetteville put up 10 points to storm back into the lead at 23-18.Things didn’t get a whole lot better for the Indians in the final period as the Rockets continued to blast away, turning Peebles turnovers into easy baskets and eventually running away with a 39-26 victory.

In the loss, the Indians were led in scoring by 12 points from Braylen Stephens with Bo Johnson adding 9, all from beyond the three-point arc.

The champion Rockets were paced by 10 points each from A.J. Johnson and Kenton Strong.

The eighth grade championship game was undoubtedly the most exciting game of the tournament, especially given the stakes. Peebles, coached by Tyler Ryan, came into the tourney with a 10-3 conference record, champions of the small school division of the HSAC, and had defeated Fayetteville (50-41) and Lynchburg (48-45) to reach the title game, where they faced off with a tall and talented band of Eastern Warriors.

In a game that featured an astounding 15 combined three-point goals (12 of them for Peebles), the Indians trailed 26-21 at halftime but torched the twine in the second half to rally from behind. led by the duo of Josh McClary and Conner Gross, who combined for 17 fourth quarter points. The score was tied at 51 after regulation but the Tribe won the overtime period, getting a Camp three-pointer and going 6 for 8 from the free throw line to secure the tournament title with a 62-57 triumph.

The winners were led by the aforementioned McClary and Gross, who poured in 24 and 23 points respectively. The Indians also got 7 points from Gage Daniels and 6 from Chase Shoemaker.

Eastern was led by 17 points from Jordan Florence and 12 from Matthew Dick.