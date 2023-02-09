By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“Just get him moved,” this was one of the last requests Jean Woods made of her great nephew, Gary Hoop, and his wife, Alicia of Adams County. Woods’ plea was for the Hoops to orchestrate getting her brother, John Robert Young, to his rightful resting place at Arlington Cemetery.

Young was a Navy veteran from Scioto County who proudly served his country in World War II and the Korean Conflict. He enlisted at age 17 by handing his mother an ink pen (something she had never seen before) and telling her to sign her name on what she later found out was enlistment papers. Young fought several battles and received many awards, including the World War II Victory Medal, China Service Medal, and Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon Bar for service on the Board of the USS Making during World War II. Three of his battleships were sunk during conflicts, but Young and his crew were placed on different ships and continued to fight.

In his early years, Young was incredibly close to his nephew, Gary Hoop (father to the Gary mentioned above), with who he stayed in contact through the years. Young later married his wife Francis, who passed away in 1987. Young had a contract with Arlington Cemetery to be buried there among his peers. He laid his bride to rest at Arlington and planned to be by her side upon his passing.

Life continued, and Young married a second wife and moved to Florida. Distanced from the Hoops, his wife placed him in a nursing home in Florida when he became ill, and his Ohio family was unaware. His nephew discovered Young had passed in 2016 by contacting Young’s former neighbor, who disclosed where he and his second wife (who had since passed) were buried.

Hoop knew of Young’s intentions to rest alongside his first wife in Arlington Cemetery. His son Gary and daughter-in-law Alicia began the tedious process of granting his wishes in 2020. Representatives of Arlington Cemetery explained to Alicia that Young had a contract for burial in the cemetery. Without Young’s body next to his wife, Francis would be exhumed and moved to a civilian’s grave. The other option is to have Young’s body disinterred and moved to Arlington Cemetery.

The Hoops have spent countless time, monies, and energy over the past three years trying to ensure that Young is honored and placed where he belongs. Because the endeavor is costly, they have set up a GoFundMe account and would appreciate any donations towards their quest. Alicia relayed that if the amount donated exceeds the need for the effort, they will give the extra money to help veterans in our area.

If you can donate to honor Chief Petty Officer Young’s wishes, please go to www.gofundme.com/f/granting-a-veteran’s-final-wish. All contributions are appreciated and will enable Young to have his proper goodbye, “May he have fair seas and following winds.”