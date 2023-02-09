Jason Francis, Director of Marketing and Community Relations and Rachel Cummings, Chief Nursing Officer proudly hold the platinum recognition award. The two, along with others championed the campaign efforts. (Photo provided)

News Release

The Adams County Regional Medical Center earned national recognition for its efforts to increase organ, eye, and tissue donor registrations across the state through the Workplace Partnership for Life (WPFL) Hospital Organ Donation Campaign. The WPFL is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), and the organ donation community with workplaces across the nation in spreading the word about the importance of donation.

The WPFL Hospital Organ Donation Campaign challenges hospitals and healthcare organizations to “let life bloom” by educating their staff, patients, visitors, and communities about the critical need for organ, eye, and tissue donation, including offering opportunities to register as organ donors. The Adams County Regional Medical Center earned Platinum recognition for conducting awareness and registry activities between October 2021 and April 2022 and for continuing to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, while navigating those changes and challenges within their hospital and community.

“We are honored to receive national recognition for our commitment to organ and tissue donation,” said Jason Francis, the Director of Marketing and Community Outreach at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team in saving lives and improving the health of our community. We believe that every person has the power to make a difference through organ and tissue donation, and we are proud to lead the charge in raising awareness and encouraging registration.”

The 2022 Hospital Campaign efforts added 50,850 registrations to state registries, including registrations from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Since its inception in 2011, the campaign has generated over 630,000 organ, eye, and tissue donor registrations, as well as united donation advocates at hospitals with representatives from their local organ procurement organizations, Donate Life America affiliates, and state and regional hospital associations. The Adams County Regional Medical Center worked with LifeCenter Organ Donor Network to leverage its outreach efforts.

Every nine minutes, another person is added to the national organ transplant waiting list, reaffirming the critical and growing need for more registered organ, eye, and tissue donors. For more information about the WPFL Hospital Organ Donation Campaign, visit www.organdonor.gov/hospital. Visit www.donatelife.ohio.gov/how-to-register to sign up as a donor today.