Fourth quarter lead lost, Manchester drops to 7-14

Manchester’s Braylan Roberts elevates for a three-point shot attempt in the second quarter of the Hounds’ February 3 loss to Whiteoak. Roberts scored 12 points for the Greyhounds. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

A young team that just needs to learn how to win. That has been the prevailing description of this year’s boys varsity basketball version of the Manchester Greyhounds and never was that more evident than last Friday evening in the Hound Pound. The Greyhounds entertained the Whiteoak Wildcats and controlled the tempo throughout the contest, leading by double digits early in the final quarter, but a slew of turnovers and empty offensive possessions, allowed the visiting Wildcats to go on 9-0 and 7-0 runs in the fourth stanza, rallying to top the Hounds by a final score of 48-45.

“We outplayed them for three and a half quarters and just couldn’t close it out,” said Manchester head coach Austin Kingsolver. “Hopefully we learn from losses like this moving forward.”

After Whiteoak took a high-scoring JV game 60-56, the varsity teams took the floor and the Hounds took an early lead on a put back by Drew Kennedy and a Braylan Roberts three-pointer. Later in the period, a three-ball from senior Aaron Lucas put the home tam up 10-6 and when Lucas drove and scored with 20 seconds left in the first, Manchester led 12-8 after one.

The Greyhounds continued to click from long distance early in the second quarter, a triple from Leland Horner giving them a 15-10 advantage. That lead increased to seven on a pair of free tosses from Connor Darnell, but that lead vanished in the midst of an 8-0 Whiteoak run, capped by back-to-back threes from Landon Barnett that put the visitors up by one. The Hounds answered with a second Roberts trey with 3:23 left in the half and over that remaining span, neither team changed the scoreboard, leaving the Hounds up 20-18 at the break.

The action heated up after the intermission, the game staying close most of the way, A 7-0 Manchester run midway through the third period gave the Hounds their biggest lead of the night to that point, scoring on three consecutive possessions, a deep three by Lucas plus baskets by Horner and Roberts for a 31-22 lead.

The Cats responded with a three-pointer from Zander Roades only to see the Hounds answer with another Kennedy stick back and a baseline runner by Lucas. A three-point play by Barnett closed the third quarter scoring with the Hounds up seven at 35-28.

On their first two possession of the fourth quarter, the Hounds went back door twice, resulting in layups for Roberts and Lucas and a double digit lead at 39-28, but as has happened so often this season, the home team couldn’t handle prosperity. While the Greyhounds were getting sloppy, the Cats took full advantage, scoring nine straight to turn an 11-point Manchester lead into a two-point lead at 39-37. With 3:34 to play, Darnell canned a pair from the charity stripe to extend the Greyhound lead to four, but that lead also slipped away as Whiteoak went on a 7-0 run over the next two minutes to take a 44-41 lead.

An acrobatic reverse layup by Kennedy cut the Whiteaok lead to one and with 35.9 seconds left, the Cats; Weston Blair missed the front end of a one and one situation, giving the Hounds an opportunity to take the lead back, but instead they turned it over and were forced to foul, with Barnett hitting two from the line that made it 46-43. Manchester then beat the press for an uncontested Horner layup and then fouled again, this time Whiteoak’s Carsen Emery hit a pair to give the Cats a three-point advantage. Coach Kingsolver called a timeout with 7.6 seconds to go and at the horn a long three-point attempt by Darnell was off the mark and the Wildcats had escaped with their ninth victory of the season.

The winners were led by 28 big points from Landon Barnett, the leading scorer in the conference. Barnett also went 9 for 9 from the free throw line in the win.

The Greyhounds dropped to 9-14 with the loss, 2-10 in conference play and were led in scoring by 12 points each from Braylan Roberts and Aaron Lucas.

Manchester will complete its regular season on its home court this Friday, February 10 when they play host to the Peebles Indians.

Whiteoak

8 10 10 20 —48

Manchester

12 8 15 10 —45

Whiteoak (48): L. Roades 2 0-0 4, Emery 2 5-6 9, DeAtley 1 0-0 2, Z. Roades 1 0-0 3, Barnett 8 9-9 28, Blair 1 0-1 2, Team 20 14-16 48.

Manchester (45): Roberts 5 0-0 12, Darnell 1 6-6 8, Kennedy 3 0-0 6, Horner 3 0-0 7, Lucas 5 0-0 12, Team 17 6-6 45.

Three-Point Goals:

Whiteoak (4)- Barnett 3, Z. Roades 1

Manchester (5)- Lucas 2. Roberts 2. Horner 1