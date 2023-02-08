Esther Harmon, age 94 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Oakview Retirement Home. Esther was born April 8, 1928 in Adams County Ohio to the late Milford and Roberta (Wolfe) Brozee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James N. Brozee.

Survivors include her husband, Ed Harmon of West Union; nieces Zoe Holland of Denver, Colorado and Cindy Brozee of Manchester; nephew Larry Brozee of Oregon; and numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with David Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Village Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – noon.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.