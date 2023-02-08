News Release

On Wednesday, February 1, the Adams County Regional Medical Center opened its newest ACRMC Family Medicine location in Peebles, Ohio. Located at 154 Elliot Avenue near the Peebles Post Office, ACRMC Family Medicine will provide convenient healthcare services to residents of the rural area.

The grand opening was hosted by the Adams Chamber of Commerce. Before cutting the ceremonial ribbon, Jack McCoy, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Adams County Regional Medical Center, spoke on the board’s gratitude for the community for the success of the healthcare system.

The clinic is staffed by a Family Nurse Practitioner Crystal Young and other medical staff, who will provide a wide range of services, including primary care, pediatrics, preventative care, Department of Transportation (DOT) physical examinations, and chronic disease management. The facility will also have state-of-the-art equipment and technology to ensure that patients receive the highest quality of care.

A native of Adams County, Family Nurse Practitioner Crystal Young is a highly experienced and dedicated healthcare professional, with over 20 years of experience in the field of nursing. Young holds a Master of Science in Nursing from Northern Kentucky University. Additionally, she has a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing, and an Associate Degree in Nursing from Southern State Community College. Young is certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) and am licensed as an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse by the State of Ohio Board of Nursing.

“We are thrilled to bring this new healthcare facility to the community,” said Alan Bird, Chief Executive Officer of Adams County Regional Medical Center. “We understand the importance of access to quality healthcare, especially in rural areas, and we are committed to providing the best possible care to our patients.”

The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., and will be accepting new patients through same day, walk-in appointments. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (937) 550-3657 or visit acrmc.com/clinics to schedule an appointment online.