Ronald Lee Barnes, 70 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2022, at the University Hospital in Cincinnati.

Ronnie was born on January 6, 1953, in West Union, Ohio, the son of the late Ernie and Edith (Bayless) Barnes. He worked in construction.

In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by his brother, Dale Barnes.

Ronnie is survived by his daughter, Deanna Barnes of New Port Ritchey, Florida; and his sons, Clifton Barnes of Springhill, Florida, Charles Payne of Peebles, Casey Barnes of Middletown Timmy Barnes, of Lexington, Kentucky and Terry Barnes of Holliday, Florida; as well as his sister, Darlene Turner of Peebles. Ronnie Barnes will be missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following visitation on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. John Niswander will officiate the service. The burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.