By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Cincinnati Reds Caravan buses rolled away from Great American Ball Park and made their way into Reds country in Ohio and adjoining states. One of their stops came on January 27 at the Maysville Event Center, to recognize long-time Reds radio affiliate WFTM Radio.

The Maysville stop was the South Tour of the Caravan and featured broadcasters Tommy Thrall and Sam LeCure, Assistant General manager Sam Grossman, Minor League Catching Instructor Corky Miller, and players Spencer Steer, Levi Stoudt and Nick Northcut. As described on reds.com, the purpose of the Caravan is to “to visit and engage with fans spread out across Reds Country, this late January has also served as an unofficial kickoff to the new season with pitchers and catchers set to report in the weeks ahead.”

The Defender got the opportunity at the Maysville stop to visit with a number of the Caravan participants and get their views on the Reds and their upcoming baseball season.

One of the most popular former Cincinnati players, Corky Miller, is always a popular attraction on the Caravan.

“I know we have a lot of good players and I’ve been talking about it on the Caravan,” said Miller. “A lot of the guys we really liked we traded but we got some quality talent back in return. It’s tough in a small market, but the Reds hold on to guys as long as they can, it’s a no-win situation. We have our die-hard fans that aren’t going to leave and their memory starts over at the beginning of the year. We have a good farm system and when they all get to the big leagues it will be awesome.”

As a catching instructor, Miller has seen first-hand the growth and development of Tyler Stephenson, who the team hopes can put together a full healthy season.

“Tyler will lay 140-150 games this year as a goal,” says Miller. “Probably about half of those will be behind the plate and then he will play first or DH the rest of the time.”

Former Reds pitcher Sam LeCure is optimistic about the direction that the team is heading.

“I agree with what’s happening right now,” said LeCure. “In spite of everything that has gone on the past few years, are the Reds on the right path? I believe so. The lifeblood of the organization is always going to be the minor league system, the Reds just can’t play on the deep end of the free agent pool. I think this year’s team could surprise some people. I look at the collection of young talent and I always assume that players will be what they are to be, the back of the baseball card. The three young starting pitchers will be driving the bus for this organization so you want to see them take a step forward this year. Get their innings up and add to what they learned last year. Everyone is kind of looking ahead to 2024 but I don’t want to do that and you can’t do that as a player.”

“You just don’t know, that’s why they play the games. It could be a really fun team to watch in 2023. Exciting young prospects and Joey Votto is not done in my opinion. If they stay healthy and you look at the lineup, you can be excited about what you might get.”

Assistant General Manager Sam Grossman was part of the Maysville stop and offered his views on the future of the team.

“I think coming into 2023 the one thing I can say is that we are going to be an exciting team,” Grossman said. “We have a young core that’s there already but the biggest thing is having that pitching staff and building from there and then keeping our position players healthy. When we start to see these waves of young guys I think it’s going to be a different feel from last year. There’s nothing wrong with versatile guys and we have a number of them who will work at different positions in spring training, guys like Wil Myers that we brought in and we’ll have an athletic outfield with Fraley, Fairchild, Friedl and Senzel.”

“I think it’s going to be a team that has a lot of pieces that can do a lot of things and be more like puzzle pieces for David (Bell) to work with during a game. A healthy Joey Votto can make a big difference for us too in the middle of our lineup and I think our offense might surprise some people.”

Reds fans are in waiting for the major league debut of shortstop and top prospect Elly de la Cruz and Grossman is also high on the young talent.

“I expect him to start in the minors this year but if he goes and crushes it, it’s going to be quick. He’s got incredible range and all the tools and we’re just excited to see where it goes.”

Infielder Spencer Steer got his first taste of the big leagues in 2022 and had one of the more memorable debuts in team history. Steer. who came to Cincinnati from the Minnesota Twins, has his goals for the 2023 campaign.

“My first goal is to make the team out of spring training,” says Steer, who hit .211 last season in 96 at-bats. “I want to win a position and win a job and I believe I can do it so we’ll see what happens. Third base is my most comfortable spot but obviously I’m pretty comfortable playing anywhere. Versatility gives you more of an opportunity to get in the lineup and at the end of the day if you’re in the lineup, you have to be happy with that.”

Barring injury, the Reds have three-fifths of their starting rotation set with Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and Graham Ashcraft. One of the candidates for the two open spots is young right hander Levi Stoudt, who came to the Reds last summer in the Luis Castillo deal.

“My biggest goal for 2023 is to just make my major league debut,” said Stoudt. “Hopefully I can make the team out of camp as a member of the rotation. I feel confident that I can do it if it was asked of me, I feel like I’m a starter. Whether it’s Louisville or Cincinnati to start the season, I’ll be ready. I’m excited to work with the likes of Greene, Lodolo and Ashcraft and learn from them, I’ll be in their shoes this year. A young team is exciting and I’m looking forward to it.”

For those of you looking forward to baseball season, the Reds’ pitchers and catchers report to Goodyear, Arizona for spring training on February 14 and the team’s first Cactus League action will come on February 25 when they face the Cleveland Guardians.