22-0 record brings Gold Ball to North Adams

This crucial jumper by North Adams sophomore McKenna Shelton sent the Lady Devils into the halftime break with a five-point lead in their win over Eastern Brown on February 2. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

Confetti shooters were part of the on-court celebration as the North Adams Lady Devils finished off a perfect 22-0 regular season with a 45-33 win over Eastern Brown on February 2. (Photo by Tim Daulton)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

If you wanted to see a true depiction of the best atmosphere for high school girls basketball, you needed to have been at North Adams High School last Thursday evening, February 2. An absolute packed house was on hand to see their host Lady Devils battle their top rival, the Eastern Brown Lady Warriors, with a whole lot on the line, especially for the home team.

The Lady Devils came into Thursday night’s contest, both team’s final regular season game, with a record of 21-0, 12-0 in conference play, looking to finish off their first-ever unbeaten regular season and finish unbeaten in the conference to secure the school’s first gold ball trophy. Research shows that the North Adams girls went unbeaten in league play in both 1977-78 and 1978-79 under Coach Jack Marshall, but that was before gold ball trophies were awarded. Also, North Adams head coach Rob Davis was on the verge of getting his 350th career victory in his 23rd year a the helm.

Standing in the way of all these North Adams goals were the Eastern Lady Warriors, who came into the game with a sparkling 18-3 record of their own and who would have liked to have done nothing better than spoil all the North Adams hoopla. Whenever these two teams hook up, everyone knows what to expect- tight, solid defense with the scoreboard going back and forth, two teams trading punches until the last one is standing. On Thursday night, the last one standing after another all-out battle was the Lady Devils.

A tight game for four quarters, as expected, came down to the final few minutes when the Lady Devils pulled away to post a 45-33 win and complete their memorable regular season and claim the gold ball trophy for their schools’ trophy case and snap the six-year conference championship run of Eastern Brown.

“It doesn’t get any better than this,” said Coach Davis in his postgame radio interview after getting his 350th career win. “When the season started, we talked about what it might be like to be in this situation and I’ve kind of downplayed the whole gold ball thing. To play a game like this on a Thursday night with a packed house on both sides, it just doesn’t get any better for girls basketball. I couldn’t be more proud of our team.”

“All 10 of our girls contribute, they come in and give us good minutes. All our girls just pick each other up and they’re like a family.”

A first quarter highlighted by four ties and four lead changes began with the home team taking an early lead on baskets by Kenlie Jones and Keetyn Hupp, only to see the Lady Warriors go up 7-6 on an old-fashioned three-point play by McKenzie Dotson. A three-ball from the corner by Jones gave the lead back to the Lady Devils, but a pair of Rylee Leonard free throws tied the score at 9 apiece. North Adams finished off the opening period with five straight, a bucket inside from Katelynn Boerger and then a Hupp three-pointer to lead 14-9 after one.

A put back by Harlee Brand on their first possession of the second stanza put the Lady Devils up seven, but that lead evaporated quickly with a 7-0 Eastern run, capped by a Emmalee Belmont bucket that evened the scoreboard at 16 with 3:15 left in the first half.

The lead went back to North Adams on a three-point goal by Laney Ruckel, who was playing on an injured ankle, but did another outstanding job defending Leonard, Eastern’s all-time leading girls scorer, holding the Thomas More signee to just five points in the game. After a Boerger block on the defensive end, Ruckel went coast to coast for a layup to put her team up 21-16 and as the final seconds of the first half ticked away, a huge basket by McKenna Shelton sent the Lady Devils to halftime with a 23-18 advantage.

“That shot by McKenna was huge,” said Coach Davis. “She came off the bench and shot it with confidence and gave us a big boost of momentum going into halftime. She had a great week of practice and I’m not afraid to put her in there.”

With the capacity crowd anticipating an exciting second half, the two teams came out of the locker room with the home team striking first, a stick back by Boerger and two Hupp free throws giving them their biggest lead to that point at 27-20. After a later Boerger score put North Adams up 29-23, the Lady Warriors again fought back with a 5-0 run, an offensive rebound and score by Sarah Clark pulling the visitors within one. Again though, the Lady Devils closed out the quarter with their own run, a steal by Jones resulting in a Hupp layup and then Hupp scoring from the block at the buzzer to give North Adams a 33-28 lead heading into the final period of action.

The Lady Warriors had their chances in the fourth quarter, but uncharacteristically going just 3 for 7 from the foul line, missing the first end of a pair of bonus situations. The Lady Devils took advantage and began to put their stamp on another win, due to a memorable final quarter from Harlee Brand. Brand began the final quarter with a three-pointer off the wing and then hit two free throws that gave her team a double digit lead at 38-28. The Lady Warriors are always a resilient bunch and they scratched back to within 39-32 with 3:39 to play, but then came the North Adams dagger.

Trying to hold on to the ball and let the clock just run, the home team got one of those shots that Coach Davis would be saying, “Don’t shoot it! Oh, okay, good shot!” That came with 2:05 to play and it was Brand again who drilled a three-pointer from the left wing that made it 42-32. The rest of the way Eastern could muster just a Leonard free throw, and the Lady Devils put the crown on their majestic regular season, two free throws from Ruckel closing out a 12-point triumph and setting off an enthusiastic postgame celebration on the court.

The victorious Lady Devils were led by two players in double figures, Keetyn Hupp with 14 and Harlee Brand with 10, eight of those coming in her clutch fourth quarter performance. Laney Ruckel and Katelynn Boerger added 7 each for the winners.

“Katelynn (Boerger) was big for us tonight and so did Harlee (Brand),” added Coach Davis. “Keetyn (Hupp) had a great game and we shut Leonard down again on defense, we rebounded and got some loose balls.”

Eastern was led by 14 points from Sarah Clark, with McKenzie Dotson adding 8 and Rylee Leonard 5

Both teams now face the challenge of a long break before they begin their postseason runs. The Lady Devils are the #1 seed in Division III and will not be in action until Saturday, February 18, when they will host the West Union-Ironton winner in a 1 p.m. sectional championship game.

“This season is done, our best ever, and now we have to get ready for the second season,” said Coach Davis. “Everybody is 0-0 and we have to be ready every game and just keep working to get better.”

The Lady Warriors are the #4 seed and also will not be back on the court until February 18 also, when they will host the Southeastern-Northwest winner in another sectional title contest.

Eastern Brown

9 9 10 5 —33

North Adams

14 9 10 12 —45

E. Brown (33): Dotson 3 2-3 8, Leonard 1 3-4 5, Belmont 2 0-2 4, Schumacher 0 2-5 2, Clark 6 2-4 14, Team 12 9-18 33.

N. Adams (45): M. Shelton 1 0-0 2, Boerger 3 1-3 7, Hupp 5 3-4 14, Ruckel 2 2-4 7, Brand 3 2-2 10, Jones 2 0-3 5, Team 16 8-16 45.

Three-Point Goals:

N.Adams (5)- Hupp 1, Ruckel 1, Brand 2, Jones 1