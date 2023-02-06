John Harvey Rayborn, 77, of Ocala Florida, passed away on January 6, 2023 in The Villages, Florida.

John was born on March 16, 1945 in Maysville, Kentucky to Edgar and Francis Rayborn. He was preceded in death by his wife Sandra Rayborn of 59 years. and is survived by his daughters, Tracy Rayborn and Barbara Boden, son-in-law Jody Boden, grandchildren Derek Boden and Justin Hunt, great grandchildren Aubrielle, Raelynn and Wesleigh Boden, and a brother, Roger Rayborn in Bentonville, Ohio.

John moved to Florida after a long drywall career and retired in October 2010 from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, playing cards, camping, and fishing.

He will be greatly missed by all that loved and knew him.

“Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end; it simply means ‘I’ll miss you,’ until we meet again.”

Arrangements entrusted with Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society-Spanish Springs.