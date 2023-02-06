The Adams County Youth Rally for January was held on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Adams County Christian School.

The winners of the Junior Bible Quiz were: First Place -Evergreen Baptist, Second Place-West Union Christian Union and Third Place- Full Life.

The winners of the Senior Bible Quiz were: First Place- East Liberty, Second Place -West Union Christian Union and Third Place- Full Life.

The winners of the Primary Sword Drill were: First Place- West Union Christian Union, Second Place- Evergreen Baptist and Third Place- Full Life.

The winners of the Junior Sword Drill were: First Place- Evergreen Baptist.

The winners of the Senior Sword Drill were: First Place- Full Life, Second Place- East Liberty and Third Place- West Union Christian Union.

Total attendance for the Rally was 42 and the attendance banner was won by Evergreen Baptist.The banner for highest percent attendance was won by Evergreen Baptist.

The Adams County Youth Rally for February will be held on Sunday, February 12at 2 p.m. at the Adams County Christian School.