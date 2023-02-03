By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

The Potter’s House Ministries offers Free Tax Preparation through VITA – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Counselors who are IRS Certified. Located at 5409 Winchester Ave., Sciotoville, Ohio. Call for your appointment at 1-(740) 776-4004. See our Facebook post.

From Go4Life (from the National Institute on Aging at NIH): Helping Older Family Members Become More Active. Physical activity is a cornerstone of healthy aging, but some older adults may not be motivated to exercise alone. Here are some ideas to help get Mom, Dad, or other older family members up off the couch. There are all kinds of activities to get the body moving:

● Walk the dog.

● Join a mall walking club or senior bowling league.

● Push your grandchild on the swing or play ball together.

● Take a group exercise class, such as a yoga class or water aerobics class.

● Try a dance class.

● Join a community garden or gardening group.

Many local organizations offer fitness programs for older people. Places to look include:

● Senior centers, community centers, and recreation centers

● Local fitness centers, YMCAs, and YWCAs

● Hospitals

● Senior living communities

● Religious groups and places of worship

● Shopping malls

The local Area Agency on Aging might be able to help you locate senior fitness classes and transportation services, if needed.

Did you know? Here at the Senior Center, we call seniors 60+ in their homes every morning – just to see if they are ok and to chat awhile. We hope it brightens their day as much as it brightens ours. If you know a senior 60+ living alone that needs to stay in contact with someone, please call 544-3979. This is a free service we provide for just a little extra peace of mind.

With the winter months upon us and potential snow fall and bitter temperatures imminent, we would like to remind our clients that should severe weather hit our area the Adams County Senior Citizens Transportation staff and/or Home Care staff may not be able to get to your house. Please listen to C-103 radio for announcements for limited services, delays or closings. If you are scheduled for transportation or home care and for any reason your appointment has been changed or you won’t be home for our services, please call us so our home care staff and/or our drivers will not make an unnecessary trip to your home. We really appreciate you working with us on this as it makes things work out better for all of us.

Just A Thought: “Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being, and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.” ~World Health Organization, 1948