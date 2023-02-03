By Julia McCane-Knox

Facilitate a love of reading in young children by bringing them to Storytime at the Adams County Public Libraries. Children learn through engrossing and enlightening stories, crafts, songs, and activities for toddlers and preschoolers, aged 0 to 5. Enrichment Kits are given to participants and include five days’ worth of book recommendations and activities that center around phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art.

Share your story at our Foster Care Storytime on Tuesday, February 7 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. In this program, we will chant the rhyme “Some Families,” create a craft, and listen to read-aloud stories, including The Foster Dragon by Steve Herman.

Find a sweet read at our Valentine’s Day Storytime on Wednesday, February 8 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. In this program, we will create and pass out Valentine’s Day Cards, play a Letter Matching Game, and listen to read-aloud stories, including Love Stinks! by Diana Murray.

Fall in love with a delightful book at our Valentine’s Day Storytime on Thursday, February 9 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. In this program, we will sing “Skidamarink a Dink,” make a Valentine’s Day Wreath, and listen to read-aloud stories, including Tiny T. Rex and the Impossible Hug by Jonathan Stutzman.

Bring a friend to our Valentine’s Day Storytime on Thursday, February 9 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” create a Bee Mine Craft, and listen to read-aloud stories, including Lilly’s Chocolate Heart by Kevin Henkes.

Delve into art at our After School Programs! Discover inspiring and intriguing crafts at each library throughout the week. We recommend our After School Programs for children, aged 6 to 11.

Create Yarn Wrapped Cardboard Hearts from Monday, February 6 through Thursday, February 9 at any time from 2 to 6 p.m., at the North Adams Library. In addition, make Valentines from Monday, February 6 through Thursday, February 9 at any time from 3 – 6 p.m., at the Peebles Library.

Build a Heart Snail Craft from Monday, February 6 through Thursday, February 9, at any time from 3 – 6 p.m., at the Manchester Library. Moreover, make Heart Wreaths on Thursday, February 9 at any time from 3:30 – 5 p.m., at the West Union Library.

Ready for anime-zing program? Join us for Anime-Niacs on Thursday, February 9 at 4 p.m. at the Peebles Library. In this program, we will watch an anime episode that is rated PG or PG-13 and vote for the next anime episode to watch during the next meeting. Enjoy other anime-themed activities, and discuss anime, manga and more.

Explore science at our next Imagination Lab program on Friday, February 10 from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. at the Manchester Library. Create circuits in unique ways, play our piano made from fruits and vegetables, and pound playdoh to play video games. This program is recommended for all ages.

Dive into family fun on Saturday, February 1, at 1 p.m. at the Peebles Library. Learn how to make Scented Bath Salts with a small variety of scents then take some home to enjoy. Please pre-register for this event online or call the Peebles Library.

Snacks are provided during all library programs and are available at the front desk during library hours. Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359.