North Adams improves to 16-4 with thrilling 55-52 win

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The biggest rivalry in Adams County high school boys basketball was renewed on Tuesday night in Peebles as the Indians hosted the North Adams Green Devils in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action. If you went by the records coming in, the Devils would have been heavy favorites but when those two squads hook up, throw the records out the door. That was the case Tuesday night as the Indians and Devils went back and forth in a contest that came down to whoever had the ball last.

It turned out to be the Green Devils who had the ball last, and they made the best of it as sophomore Carson Osborne drained a desperation three-pointer at the final buzzer to give the visitors 55-52 victory, improving their record to 16-4 on the season.

“Any time you get North Adams and Peebles together, no matter the records, it’s going to be a pretty good game,” said North Adams head coach Nathan Copas in his postgame radio spot. “They shot the ball really well tonight and we struggled offensively. We seem to get in our own way a lot and if we do the things we talk about, we can be pretty good.”

“We didn’t really deserve to win this game. We did and we won’t give it back, but they played better than we did, we were just fortunate enough to hit some shots down the stretch to get the ‘W’. We didn’t play well but give Peebles credit for that. We have to get better before tournament time.”

The tone of the night was set early as the two teams took the floor for the opening period. The Devils took an early lead on Osborne’s first of five three-pointers in the game, and his second gave North Adams an 8-4 advantage. The Indians answered with a 6-0 run capped by a Gage Grooms trey that put the home side up 10-8. A basket by the Devils’ Kam Buttelwerth tied the game at 10 but again the Tribe responded, a Mason Sims jumper and a free throw from Hayden Browning making it 13-10. The back and forth theme, already well established, continued as the Devils went back in front on buckets by Jayce Rothwell and Bransyn Copas, but the first stanza ended with Sims hitting a three-ball at the buzzer to give the Indians a 16-14 lead.

The home team continued with the hot hand, opening the second quarter with a 9-2 run, fueled by a slew of North Adams turnovers and a three-point bucket from Cory Reed, taking a 25-16 lead. After a pair of Zane Knechtly free throws and a Gage Grooms triple kept the Peebles lead at eight, the Devils controlled the rest of the first half.

Back to back scores from Rothwell, a pair of free tosses from Breestin Schweickart, and a steal and score from Copas with five seconds left sent the two teams to the halftime break right back where they started, dead even at 30 apiece.

The halftime respite seemed to be much more beneficial to the Indians as they busted out of the gates to score the first 12 points of the third quarter, again taking advantage of North Adams miscues, and getting another Grooms three-pointer plus an old-fashioned “and one” from Knechtly to open up a 42-30 advantage with 3:31 left in the third. The Devils were held scoreless until the 1:33 mark but in that remaining time, they put together an 8-0 run, two baskets each from Buttelwerth and Copas, to close the gap to 42-38 as the third period closed.

“We were playing from behind most of the night and even when we took the lead, we acted like we were playing from behind,” said Coach Copas. “We’ve got to step up and do the things we do in practice. When we do, we’re in better shape.”

Before the game, an auction was held to benefit the family of Peebles resident Michael Rayburn, who is in the midst of a valiant battle with cancer, which meant that the seats were packed on both sides, and they were about to get a fourth quarter that tested the emotions both ways.

The Devils scored on their first possession, answered by a Browning three for the Indians that made it 45-40. The Devils then scored the next six to retake the lead, getting a three-point play from Osborne followed by the sophomore guard draining one from beyond the arc. A Copas free throw gave North Adams a two-point lead but back came the Indians with a basket by Knechtly, a Reed three-pointer and a Sims free throw to put the home team in front 51-47 with a minute left in regulation.

Ten seconds later Osborne struck again from downtown to cut the Peebles lead to one and with 40.1 seconds to go Sims sank one of two from the line to keep Peebles up, 52-50, setting the stage for a dramatic North Adams finish.

First, a basket by Schweickart tied the game with 25 seconds left and with an opportunity to take the lead, the Indians misfired on their offensive end and when all the dust had settled, it was North Adams ball out of bounds about 3/4 of the court away from their basket with 2.2 seconds remaining. Coach Copas called a timeout and as he has had a knack for this season, called a last-second play that worked to perfection. The ball was inbounded and ended up in the hands of Carson Osborne, who sent the North Adams faithful home happy as he drained a shot from well beyond the three-point line as time expired to give the Devils the exciting 55-52 triumph.

“On the last play they did exactly what we told them to do,” explained Coach Copas. “We want to play like a 16-4 team and not a 5-16 team.”

It was fitting that Osborne hit the final shot as he led the Devils with a game-high 20 points on the night. Bransyn Copas added 13 with the winners also getting 8-point efforts from Breestin Schweickart and Kam Buttelwerth.

The Indians fell to 9-11 with the loss and were paced in scoring by three players in double figures, Mason Sims with 17, Gage Grooms with 11 and Cory Reed with 11. Zane Knechtly added 9 for the Tribe.

North Adams

14 16 8 17 —55

Peebles

16 14 12 10 —52

N. Adams (55): Rothwell 3 0-0 6, Copas 6 1-3 13, Buttelwerth 3 2-2 8, Osborne 6 3-3 20, Schweickart 3 2-2 8, Team 21 8-10 55.

Peebles (52): Sims 7 2-6 17, Grooms 4 0-0 11, Reed 4 1-2 11, Browning 1 1-2 4, Knechtly 3 3-3 9, Team 19 7-13 52.

Three-Point Goals:

N. Adams (5)- Osborne 5

Peebles (7)- Sims 1, Grooms 3, Reed 2, Browning 1