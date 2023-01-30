Randall “Randy” Eugene Louiso, 65, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at his residence. He was born June 15, 1957, in Wilmington. He is preceded in death by parents:Julius Michael Louiso II and Anne Kiley Louiso Brodt; one brother, Michael Louiso III; two sisters, Dot Louiso Ramos and Deborah (Debbie) Barber; one brother-in-law, Gary Ayres; and father-in-law, Virgil “Blue Jay” Ayres.

Randy is survived by his loving wife, Linda Ayres Louiso; two sons, Ian (Sarah) Louiso and Kade Louiso; eight siblings: Janet Herring, Kay (Mark) Little, Mark (Donna) Louiso, Cindy (Mitch) Erwin, Sandy Cotherman, Roberta (Jeff Darnell) Ikner, Annette (Michael) Houck and Todd (Jane) Louiso; mother-in-law, Beulah Ayres; sister-in-laws; Terri Ayres, Tina (Jeff) Osman, Melissa Tabor, Amanda (Brandon) Neely; brother-in-laws, Larry (Shirley) Ayres, Ronald (Marla) Ayres, Kelly Ayres, David (Roberta) Ayres; stepmother-in-law, Mary Ayres; step in-laws: Michael (Kelsey) Allen, Michelle (Scott) Allen; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Randy was a West Union High School graduate (class of 1975). He was a lifetime farmer and cattleman. He belonged to the Cattleman’s Association, the Adams County Farm Bureau and was a supporter of 4-H. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

The public visitation is from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the Lafferty Funeral Home, 205 South Cherry Street, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The public Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Father Bredestege will officiate.

The public interment is at the West Union Cemetery, 9522 State Route 125, West Union, Ohio. .

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.