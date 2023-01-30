JoAnn Alspach, age 85 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023. JoAnn was born June 16, 1937 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Fred and Helen (MaHaffey) Downs.

Survivors include a son, Dan Alspach of Columbus, Ohio; sister Brenda Staten of West Union, Ohio; brother Randy Downs of Indiana; and grandchildren Danielle, Cody, Ryan and Jeremy.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at noon at the West Union Cemetery with Tim Carter officiating.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.