Introducing Aaron Crank, Naturalist Shawnee State Park

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Last week the Defender highlighted Jenny Richards, Naturalist at Shawnee State Park. Jenny and fellow naturalist Aaron Crank, also of Shawnee State Park, and Kaycee King of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, who works in Natural Areas and Preserves, enjoy offering programs to thousands of children each year.

They are starting the First Friday Naturalist Programs at Adams Lake in West Union this March.

Crank started his naturalist career at Shawnee a couple of years ago, but Richards said, “He started his career here at age five as one of my best volunteers.” Richards describes Crank as an “exceptional person who is very serious about what he does and loves the outdoors. He’s a young scientist.”

Crank explained that when he was young, he loved dinosaurs. He spent time outdoors catching lizards, salamanders, and other reptiles and amphibians. Shawnee offered loads of programs and camps, so Crank spent a lot of time there, eventually becoming a Junior Naturalist and an avid photographer. He obtained a degree in Natural Sciences from Shawnee State University in 2021.

Crank enjoys traveling far and wide to study nature when he isn’t at Shawnee. He serves on the board of Ohio Partners in Amphibian and Reptile Conservation and is a representative on the Midwest Park Board Partners in Amphibian Conservation. Richards and Crank agree that nature is life. Richards said, “We live it.” Crank echoed, “It’s kind of an obsession.”

Crank credits Richards with encouraging his path, and she couldn’t be prouder that she recruited him all those years ago. She said, “I set forth to do something, and it’s working.” Crank claims, “Jenny is probably one of the most inspiring people you will ever meet.”

Richards believes a two-person team at the resort Park is a necessity. Shawnee has a lodge, cabins, and two campgrounds. And soon, Richards, Crank, and King will kick off the new program at Adams Lake.

The schedule for the Adams Lake First Friday Naturalist Programs is as follows:

• March 3, 6 p.m. – Oodles of Doodles

• April 7, 6 p.m. – Wilderness Walk

• May 5, 9 a.m. – Wildflowers and Warblers

• June 2, 9 a.m. – Explore the Shore

• July 7, 9 a.m. – Archery

• August 4, 9a.m. – Prairie Prowl

• September 8, 6 p.m. – Family Fishing

• October 6, 6 p.m. – Not-So-Spooky Spiders

Richards wants folks to know they can visit her and Crank at Shawnee State Park anytime. All are welcome to participate in the First Friday events – show up. All the programs are free. Visit their Facebook page for a list of events.