Preparing for safe pesticide use this growing season

Some one needs to have a talk with January and Inform it that it is a winter month and not spring? If you are like me, It has been a great challenge to accumulate to the extreme changes in weather. From highs in the Low 60s to blowing snow, this winter has thrown just about everything at us. Even with the extremely variable weather farmers were able to get a chance to haul some stored grain as corn and soybean prices rallied mid-week, other than that it has been a slow go for field work as many field lay saturated from heavy rains. This time of year, many farmers are in planning mode, preparing for the next growing season. Factors and input requirements such as cropping rotation, seed varieties, fertilizer type and amounts, equipment upgrades, and pest management strategies. A pest is defined as an organism that appears in places and times that are inconvenient or damaging to people. The damage can be economic, aesthetically, and just a plain nuisance. Farmer often debate on methods of controlling pest, and there are many choices or tools to choose from including scouting, hand removal, biological control, cultivation, cultural control, and chemical control. There are many factors that go into a farmer’s decision to use one method over the other but at the end of the day the choice has to be the 3 E’s, effective, economically sound, and ecologically compatible. Depending on the farm structure, goals, and preference, chemical pesticides often meet all of the 3E’s.

Chemical pesticide use should be looked at as one tool in a toolbox filled with other options and not as a silver bullet to correct all pest problems. Pesticides can be very effective but can pose risk to not only the environment but the health and well being of the applicator as well. This time of year I conduct my annual pesticide and fertilizer applicator trainings for local agriculture producers renewing their pesticide and fertilizer applicator license. This license renewal is every 3 years and during the training farmers are updated on the lates technology, techniques, invasive pest, and safety practices. Safe uses of pesticide safety is one of the first thing applicators should consider even before purchasing a pesticide. No matter if you are apply glyphosate herbicide or tobacco sucker growth regulators, all can be hazard to your health. Some key considerations and safety steps to take before applying any pesticide include.

1. Know the pesticides classification- There are 3 main classifications of pesticides expressed on the pesticide label as key signal words, Caution Warning, Danger, Caution

signal word means the pesticide is slightly toxic or relatively nontoxic. Warning signal words means moderately toxic and likely to cause acute illnesses from oral, dermal, or inhalation of the pesticide. Danger signal word refers to highly toxic chemicals that are very likely to cause acute illnesses. These signal words can be found on the from page of the label in large capital letters.

2. Understand the formulation- Pesticides can be formulated in many different ways, fluid, powder, dust, and granulated. Many times, the label will have the chemical name with the label at the end to indicate formulation and some with just have it printed out separately.

3. Know the routes of exposure- The routes of exposure include Dermal, Inhalation, oral, and ocular. The pesticide formulation can affect the different routes of exposure. For example dust and dry formulations are more likely to be inhaled and liquids are more likely to be exposed through dermal and or ocular.

4. Minimize exposure as much as possible- Wearing the proper personal protective equipment referred to as PPE can greatly reduce the risk of exposure. The pesticide label will have a section that outlines the proper PPE that is should be used with the specific chemical. PPEs are classified as minimum and maximum protection. Minimum protection is most likely what most agricultural, residential, and other commercial industry pesticides require, these include long sleeved shirts, long pants or overalls, chemical resistant cloves, and rubber shoes and socks. Maximum protection PPE’s include Chemical Suit, Eye protection, respirators, headgear.

5. Take time to clean after application- Even when you wear the proper PPE it is always remember to wash after application, washing hands and changing clothes, before eating, using the restroom, or using tobacco products is very important. The highest route of pesticide absorption to the body is the scrotum area.

