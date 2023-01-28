(By Stephen Kelley from the Peoples Defender, 1981)

Another Adams County landmark is ready to bite the dust. Located on U.S. 52 in Monroe Township, the large brick structure pictured here was erected in 1851 for Judge George Collings. The home in its heydey was the jewel of a well tended 400 acre farm on the Ohio River. Overlooking Pleasant Bottoms, the old house is situated just east of Wrightsville. Constructed for his retirement years, Judge Collings moved into the house in 1852 and lived here till his death in 1862.

Collings was born in 1800 on his father’s farm in Liberty Township. He moved to the pioneer village of West Union about 1824 where he began practicing law. He proved to be a popular man and after serving as prosecuting attorney of the county from 1826 to 1833, he was elected by Adams Countians as their state representative.

After moving to Highland County in 1835,

he again proved his popularity by being elected to the legislature to represent that county. During the ensuing years, he moved back and forth between the two counties, eventually making Adams County his permanent home. He served as common pleas judge of the 10th judicial circuit from 1848 until his early retirement in 1851.

During his many years serving the public, he invested his money wisely and became a wealthy man. Among other financial ventures, he was part owner of an iron furnace, held an interest in a queensware firm and invested heavily in real estate in Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois.

Before his retirement he had also built a large brick home in West Union on Walnut Street and later, another on 8th Street in Manchester. These two homes are still standing, the one in West Union greatly resembling the Monroe Township home in architecture.

After moving permanently to his Ohio River farm, Collings devoted most of his time to the farm keeping meticulous records on planting, harvesting, and even such matters as wood chopping and fence building. He was a man of foresight and was among the earliest Adams Countians to set out large fruit orchards on the river bottoms. In later years the county was well known for Its tremendous peach and apple orchards along the Ohio from Wrightsville to beyond Sandy Springs.

It was after his retirement from public life that Collings was able to devote more time to his spiritual life, eventually being licensed to preach in the Methodist Church.

After Collings death at age 62, the farm home he loved so much was kept by his family for many years. It was, however, in later years bought by the Ellisons of Manchester. It remained in that family’s possession until about three years ago when purchased by the Dayton Power and Light Company. The old home has become a liability to its present owners and will eventually pass into history as did its builder so long ago.