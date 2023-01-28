By Julia McCane-Knox

Facilitate a love of reading in young children by bringing them to Storytime at the Adams County Public Libraries. Children learn through engaging, enriching, and educational stories, crafts, songs, and activities designed specifically for toddlers and preschoolers, aged 0 to 5. Enrichment Kits are given to participants and include five days’ worth of book recommendations and activities that center around phonics, motor skills, life skills, and art.

We have one world but many stories. Join us for our Earth Storytime on Tuesday, January 30, at 11 a.m., at the North Adams Library. In this program, we will chant the rhyme “Our Earth,” create a Paper Earth Craft, participate in a Happy/Sad Earth Sorting Activity, and listen to read-aloud stories, including “Our Earth” by Anne Rockwell.

Go wild for libraries! Join us for our Groundhog Day Storytime on Wednesday, February 1, at 11 a.m. In this program, we will sing and dance to “Phonercise – Exercise Your Body and Brain” by Dr. Jean, create a Groundhog Finger Puppet, and listen to read-aloud stories, including “Groundhog Day” by Clara Cella.

Ready for a wild encounter? Join us for our Groundhog Day Storytime on Thursday, February 2, at 11 a.m., at the West Union Library. In this program, we will sing “Little Groundhog.” Moreover, we will make a Paper Cup Pop-Up Groundhog Craft and listen to read-aloud stories, including “Ten Grouchy Groundhogs” by Kathryn Heling.

Delve into dental hygiene at our Dentist Storytime on Thursday, February 2, at 4 p.m., at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “The Itsy Bitsy Spider,” create a Dental Tooth Care Craft, and listen to read-aloud stories, including “The Night Before the Dentist” by Natasha Wing.

Explore the world at our After School Programs. Discover educational and entertaining crafts, activities, and games at each library throughout the week. We recommend our After School Programs for children, aged 6 to 11.

Get creative! Join us for our Valentine’s Day Program from Monday, January 30 through Thursday, February 2, from 2 to 6 p.m., at the North Adams Library. In this program, we will create heart trees for Valentine’s Day.

Fly over to the library for our After School Program from Monday, January 30 through Thursday, February 2, from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Peebles Library as we create Pinecone Birdseed Feeders.

Learn about Groundhog Day at our After School Program on Thursday, February 2, anytime from 3:30 to 5 p.m., at the West Union Library as we color, cut, and assemble Pop-Up Groundhogs.

Join us for our After School Program from Monday, January 30 to Thursday, February 2, from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Manchester Library. In this program, we will create Groundhog Headbands.

We have a new program for teens! Join us at our Teen Advisory Board Meeting on Monday, January 30, at 2:15 p.m., at the North Adams Library. After school, teens are invited to the library to participate in fun activities and help plan future library programs.

Our next Imagination Lab program is on Saturday, February 4, from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., at the Peebles Library. Create circuits in unique ways, play our piano made from fruits and vegetables, and pound playdoh to play video games. This program is recommended for all ages.

Snacks are provided during all library programs and are available at the front desk during library hours. Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359.