By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

West Union High school recently held its annual Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremonies with one team and six individuals earning their plaques to be displayed outside of the school gymnasium.

The first inductees were the members of the 1932 Varsity baseball team that won the Adams County championship and qualified for the District tournament in Athens. In the District Tournament they defeated Jefferson 1-0 and Lynchburg 3-0 to qualify for the Class B State Tournament. The People’s Defender reported that the pitcher Harry Ellis and catcher Harold Kirker were the outstanding players of the Tournament as Ellis allowed only five hits pitching the two district tournament games. By winning the District Tournament the Dragons qualified for the State Tournament. West Union was defeated by Independence 7-5 in the quarterfinal round making them Class B State Quarterfinalist that year.

Team members were: Harry Ellis Class of 1932, Bill Games Class of 1932 , Russell Holiday Class of 1935, James Jodrey Class of 1932, Paul Kimble Class of 1933, Harold Kirker Class of 1932, Donald Patton Class of 1932, Donald Potts Class of 1934, Paul Scott Class of 1932, Everett Seaman Class of 1932, Ralph E Shell Class of 1933 and Ronald Stutz Class of 1935. The head coach of the Dragons was Homer Fannon

Greg DeMint graduated from West Union high School in 1987. Greg participated in Cross Country, baseball, basketball, and track at WUHS. As a cross country runner, he was a member of the All-SHL Cross Country team his sophomore, junior, and senior years. As a baseball player he was a member of the All-SHL baseball team his junior and senior year and helped to lead the baseball team to a sectional championship in 1987. Greg is still among the leaders at WUHS in home runs, doubles, triples, and runs batted in.

DeMint is probably best remembered as a member of the Dragons basketball team. He scored 842points as a varsity player with 328 of them coming his senior year. As a junior, he scored a career high 32 points in a game against Eastern. He was a member of the All-SHL basketball team his junior and senior years and helped to lead the basketball team to a SHL championship in 1987.

Dale Grooms spent 29 years at West Union High School. He was a PE, Health, Sociology, and Psychology teacher for nine years, Guidance Counselor for two years, Assistant Principal for four years, and Principal for 15 years. He also served as the WUHS Athletic Director for many of those years.

Grooms coached Junior high Track and Basketball at WUHS. His Junior High Boys basketball team was undefeated his last year of coaching. WUHS had school-sponsored football from 1974 until 1980 and Dale was the head coach during all of those years. During that time Dale’s team won the league twice and were co-champions twice. From 1983 to 1986 Dale was also the Varsity golf coach. The golf team won the SHL all four of those years and in 1986 they won the sectional and district tournaments and qualified for the Regional Tournament.

Debbie McClanahan graduated from West Union High School in 1977. If you talk about volleyball at West Union, the name Debbie McClanahan is sure to come up in the conversation. Debbie has coached volleyball at WUHS for at least 25 years and many of those spent coaching with Judy Hazelbaker. Debbie would help guide the Lady Dragon volleyball team to many wins and tournaments wins including the SHL championship in 1995, and 1997 and Sectional titles in 1993 and 1997. She was named the SHL Volleyball Co-Coach of the Year in 1997. Debbie is very loyal to WUHS and the volleyball program as she has come back time and time again to help to rebuild it.

Jessica McClanahan graduated from West Union High School in 1996. While at WUHS she played basketball and volleyball for four years, softball for three years, and ran track her senior year. As a volleyball player she was named to the All-SHL team her sophomore and senior years and help to lead the team to a sectional championship her sophomore year. As a Lady Dragon basketball player, she scored 609 varsity basketball points, a career-high 28 against St. Patrick her junior year, and was All-SHL her Senior year.

Jessica earned a full athletic scholarship to Bluefield State College for basketball where she was the basketball team captain for three years where she averaged a double double in points and rebounds. Since graduating from college, she has been a teacher for 20 years and currently teaches at the West Union Elementary School. Since returning home she has coached junior high basketball, and all levels of volleyball at WUHS for eight of those years. In 2014 her seventh grade girls team finished 15-2 and were regular season SHAC champions.

Mary McClanahan graduated from West Union High School in 1981. Mary participated in cross country, basketball, softball, and track at WUHS. Mary was named to the All-SHL track team her senior year in the shot put event. Mary is best known as a basketball player. Mary scored 839 varsity basketball points which was the most scored by a Lady Dragon at the time that she graduated. She scored over 25 points in a game seven times and her highest was 30 points her junior year vs Ripley. She was tough on the Manchester Greyhounds, scoring 85 points in three games against Manchester. She scored 394 points her senior year which is the second highest in WUHS history. She was also was an excellent rebounder and is among the best ever at WUHS. Mary was named to the All-SHL basketball team her junior and senior years.

After high school Mary received first her BA in Psychology from The Ohio State University and then her doctorate in Counseling Psychology from Penn State University. After graduating, Mary worked as a Staff Psychologist at Penn State’s Counseling and Psychological Services for eight years and is currently an adjunct professor at Penn State. Dr. McClanahan has her own practice in State College, Pennsylvania and is a published author.

Delbert Willett graduated form Wilmington High school in 1950. After graduation, Delbert served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1964 and is a veteran of the Korean War. In 1969, he along with wife, Shirley moved their family to West Union to continue his career with DP & L at the Stuart Station Power Plant. In 1972, Delbert organized and coached the first every youth football program in Adams County. In 1973 Delbert organized and became the first President of the West Union High School Athletic Boosters Club. For the next decade, Delbert and Shirley were constant fixtures at their sons, Kevin, Keith, and Mark’s athletic events.

When grandchildren got involved in athletic at WUHS, especially track and cross country, Delbert and Shirley became visible once again. Lovingly known as Grandpa and Grandma by all the athletes, they would attend all the sporting events with plenty of snacks and drinks for all participants.

The Defender congratuates all of the newest Hall of Famers at West UnionHigh School.