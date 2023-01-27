By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It’s the last weekend of January, and hard to believe we are nearly one month into the new year. Many of us started 2023 with resolutions and aspirations. Some hope to lose weight, exercise more, read the bible daily, spend more time with family, climb higher on the career ladder, or learn a new language or skill. Hopefully, you are still on board but not too hard on yourself when life gets between you and your good intentions.

I think that two of the biggest falsehoods we can tell ourselves is that we have plenty of time to do “the thing” someday and that it’s too late to start or do “the thing” now. I realize that time and money dictate a lot of what we do. It’s an inconvenient fact that one can’t ignore. However, one can achieve many life-changing ambitions with the will and “want-to.”

A few years ago, a dear friend was talking to me about some of her aspirations. She said, “I keep saying that I’ll do these things someday, and I realized that someday is now.” That conversation changed my perspective on how to do life. There are things we can control, and sometimes the only wrench in our plans is our unwillingness to adjust to the new quest.

Grandma Moses started painting when she was 77 years old. Our world would be a little less colorful if she said, “it’s too late to start.” Julia Child published her first cookbook at the age of 50 and turned into a celebrity chef. She coined the quote, “People who love to eat are always the best people,” the world needs more of Julia’s. Laura Ingalls Wilder began writing the Little House book series at age 65 (so there’s still a chance). And Colonel Sanders franchised KFC at age 62. All these folks realized that someday was now, and it wasn’t too late.

It’s also never too soon to aspire to a well-lived life. Let’s encourage one another, young and older, to pursue their dreams and develop their talents. Let’s live daily with the intention of making ourselves and the world better – not someday but today. Now is the perfect time to start.