NAME:

Zane Porter

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Jed and Alisha Porter

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Baseball, Basketball, Soccer

FAVORITE SPORT:

Baseball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning and the Peebles fan base

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Wish I could play just one more game or practice one more time

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Throwing my first no-hitter

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Bruno Mars

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Bora Bora

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Field Of Dreams”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Outer Banks

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Gym

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Therapy, spending time with my girlfriend and friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Scioto Ribber

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Yung Gravey

FUTURE PLANS:

Playing baseball in college and studying Pre-Med