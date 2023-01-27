SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Zane Porter
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Jed and Alisha Porter
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Baseball, Basketball, Soccer
FAVORITE SPORT:
Baseball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning and the Peebles fan base
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Wish I could play just one more game or practice one more time
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Throwing my first no-hitter
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Bruno Mars
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Bora Bora
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Field Of Dreams”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Outer Banks
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Gym
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Therapy, spending time with my girlfriend and friends
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Scioto Ribber
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Yung Gravey
FUTURE PLANS:
Playing baseball in college and studying Pre-Med