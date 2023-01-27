SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and read- ers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

￼NAME:

Riley Richey

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

David and Amy Richey

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Softball

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Harry Styles

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Italy

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“High School Musical”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

The Office

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Language Arts

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Reading

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Chick-Fil-A

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Katie Ragan

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

My teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning the Gold Ball last year

FUTURE PLANS:

Be happy and successful