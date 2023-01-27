SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and read- ers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
￼NAME:
Riley Richey
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
David and Amy Richey
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Softball
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Harry Styles
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Italy
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“High School Musical”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
The Office
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Language Arts
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Reading
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Chick-Fil-A
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Katie Ragan
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
My teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning the Gold Ball last year
FUTURE PLANS:
Be happy and successful