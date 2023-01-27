SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Isaiah Howelett

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Brion and Carla Howelett

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Playing well in a game

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Conditioning

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Getting to know all my teammates

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Travis Scott

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

England

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Spider Man: No Way Home”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Breaking Bad

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing video games

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Taco Bell

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Ryan Reynolds

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college