SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Isaiah Howelett
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Brion and Carla Howelett
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Playing well in a game
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Conditioning
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Getting to know all my teammates
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Travis Scott
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
England
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Spider Man: No Way Home”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Breaking Bad
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing video games
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Taco Bell
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Ryan Reynolds
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college